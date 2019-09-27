Burial assistance appeal

News / National

by Staff reporter

A FAMILY from Bulawayo's Emthunzini suburb is appealing to well-wishers to help them raise money to facilitate the burial of their mother who died on August 7 this year.The family said they have failed to bury the mother who died at the age of 44 due to financial constraints.Speaking to The Chronicle, Ms Sandra Monday said her mother's corpse has been lying at a local mortuary since her death as they could not afford to bury her."We are appealing to members of the public to help bury our mother who died on August 7 this year. Unfortunately, we have been unable to lay her to rest due to financial constraints and it is heartbreaking to know that she is still in a mortuary since the day of her death," said Ms Monday."We had been trying to raise some money but we could not do so in time. We also have to pay the mortuary as they asked us to at least raise something first and they top up after we told them of our challenges."One of the residents has helped us get burial space but we are still in need of money for food and transport as a family. We are appealing for any kind of help and we will appreciate anything and everything." Ms Monday said mourners are gathered at Number 1466 Emthunzini."I can also be contacted on 0778853239 or on the address where mourners are gathered," she added.