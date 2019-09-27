Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo delights in Mnangagwa UN snub

by newzimbabwe
27 Sep 2019 at 08:19hrs | Views
EXILED former cabinet Minister Jonathan Moyo was Thursday left gloating over an apparent snub given to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's speech by world leaders during the ongoing United Nations (UN) general assembly in New York.

This was after images of the Zimbabwe incumbent addressing a near empty 1 800 seater auditorium went viral on social media.

Moyo said on twitter that this was in sharp contrast to Mnangagwa's late predecessor, Robert Mugabe who often found himself speaking to bigger audiences at the global event.

The former Tsholotsho lawmaker shared images, comparing the late Zanu-PF leader to Mugabe whose anti-West tirades were seen as some of the most followed speeches at most global meetings.

"When you don't speak like Mugabe, #UNGA 2019-PFee; Mnangagwa addresses a virtually empty UN hall," said Moyo on Twitter.

The Zimbabwean leader's speech delivery prowess is seen as a far-cry from those of Mugabe, who often captivated audiences with his great oratory.

MDC secretary general Charlton Hwende said the decision to take a break even among fellow African leaders when Mnangagwa was speaking was part of the legitimacy crisis haunting the Zimbabwean leader.

The MDC maintains Mnangagwa stole his way to victory in the disputed 2018 presidential elections, at the expense of close contender Nelson Chamisa, who was opposition candidate.

"Mr ED addressed a few delegates #UNGA2019 yesterday, people boycotted his speech it seems the legitimacy question is following him anywhere," said Hwende.

In his address, Mnangagwa regurgitated Mugabe's once consistent demands for America and European states to scrap sanctions they imposed on Zimbabwe in 2001 and 2003.

Mnangagwa said the measures were hurting the ordinary Zimbabwean on the streets.

He also maintained his Zimbabwe is Open for Business mantra.

Source - newzimbabwe

Most Popular In 7 Days