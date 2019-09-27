Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Church elder jailed 4 years over R70 000 theft

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2019 at 09:01hrs | Views
A 27-YEAR-OLD United Apostolic Church deacon has been slapped with a four-year jail term for stealing R70 000 from a Zvishavane businessman's car last week.

Strive Dube was sentenced on his own plea of guilty while his two suspected accomplices Bongani Mguni (32) and Joab Ncube (22) denied the charge when they appeared before Zvishavane magistrate Archie Wochiunga.

In passing sentence, Wochiunga strongly warned church leaders to remain loyal to God's word and not use unscrupulous means to enrich themselves.

"Men of God must live an exemplary life to the community. You will spend four years behind bars, but two years shall be suspended on condition that you pay back $214 500 and another year suspended on good behaviour," the magistrate ruled.

Mguni and Ncube are set to return to court on Monday for continuation of trial.

The State heard that last Saturday evening, businessman Wellington Nyoni, who runs several businesses in the mining town, was spotted by Dube placing a bag of hard cash on the back seat of his BMW car.

Together with his suspected accomplices, Dube tailed Nyoni into Shaisa Shaft Bar, where the latter was having some drinks.

At around 2am, Dube got into Nyoni's car unnoticed and hid at the back seat.

Nyoni drove his car from Shaisa to Downtown Sports Bar, parked and left the car. Dube, Mguni and Ncube then took away the money and left.

Nyoni later reported the theft to the police. On September 22, police got information that Mguni and Ncube were living large in Bulawayo and made a follow-up.

The accused persons became aware that they were being monitored and left Bulawayo for Zvishavane, but were intercepted by police, leading to their arrest.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

2 hrs ago | 479 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

5 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

6 hrs ago | 1789 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 2673 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

6 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

6 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

6 hrs ago | 2778 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

6 hrs ago | 1097 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

6 hrs ago | 278 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

6 hrs ago | 208 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

6 hrs ago | 508 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

6 hrs ago | 887 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

Police warn on carjackings

6 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 124 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 142 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 218 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days