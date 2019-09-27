Latest News Editor's Choice


Man found hanging in suspected murder case

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2019 at 10:02hrs | Views
A MAN believed to be in his 30s was found hanging on a shrub in Bulawayo, amid suspicion that he could have been murdered and hanged.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednego Ncube yesterday confirmed the incident and said police were still conducting investigations.

"Police attended the scene and found the man hanging on a small tree from a hilly area in a bush with a green rope around his neck. His next of kin have been notified. A resident of Old Lobengula, Shupani Nyathi, identified the deceased as his brother. Currently, the police are still carrying out investigations to ascertain whether it was really suicide or murder," Ncube said.

A source from the neighbourhood, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Southern Eye that the man was found dead at night, with a rope around his neck and it was suspected that criminals might have hanged him after killing him.

"From the look of things, it looks like the man was murdered and then hanged. If you look at his body and the height of the tree, it's impossible for him to have hanged himself on such a shrub," the source said.

"He was a very muscular man, so the tree could not carry his weight for him to commit suicide by hanging. We suspect that he was murdered somewhere and the suspects then tied his body to the tree to conceal the murder."

Source - newsday

