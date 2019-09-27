Latest News Editor's Choice


Tension grips Caps, Chitembwe clash

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2019 at 09:08hrs | Views
Another tense and intensely contested tie could be in the offing when Harare City coach Lloyd Chitembwe comes up against his former club Caps United in the first round of the Chibuku Super Cup at the National Sports Stadium tomorrow afternoon.

Tensions are still running high between Chitembwe and the Green Machine camp following the former midfielders' decision to walk away from the club to join the richly rewarding City Fathers.

Caps and Harare City clashed in a league match less than a fortnight ago with the former taking way all the three points following a 1-0 win.

Chitembwe's pre-match Press conference remarks yesterday showed that there is still tension between him and his former club.

He said that some people at Caps are still haunted by his shadow, but he had moved on and is very happy at Harare City.

"I left Caps and I am very happy at Harare City. There are some people who are afraid of my shadow there (at Caps). I have a very good relationship with Caps supporters, I have good friends there," he said.

"No one can take away my legacy at Caps no matter how one tries hard to rub it away. Supporters know my contribution to Caps, that is why they saluted me."

He said that he didn't look at the Caps collision as a challenge, but looks forward to an exciting match.

"It's an important assignment. Some players who didn't participate in the league are available for this match on our side. Moses Muchenje is back, Marshall (Machazane) is also back. In the last match, the midfield did not have the spine, but it is back and out team will be a different lot. We are looking forward to an exciting match. We have prepared, we know what they will bring."

While he is looking forward to a good run in the cup competition, Chitembwe's main focus remains in the league where he hopes to help his side avoid relegation.

Source - newsday

