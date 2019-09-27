Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe takes tourism commemorations to Matobo

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2019
Zimbabwe will today celebrate the World Tourism Day at Matobo National Park.

The day is set aside to raise awareness of the socio-economic benefits that are derived globally through travel and tourism related initiatives.

Tourism acting minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said it was of paramount importance for the nation to celebrate the day, as the tourism sector was key to economic growth.

"The day is significant to Zimbabwe because of the importance of the sector, which generated 2,5 million arrivals in 2018 and earned the country $1,386 billion in the same year, while employing over 30 000 people directly and indirectly," he said in a statement.

"The theme for this year's World Tourism celebrations is Tourism and Jobs, A Better Future For All. In line with the theme, the ministry will host the main celebrations at Maleme Rest Camp, which is located in Matobo National Park."

Ndlovu said Matobo National Park facilities and conversation create a lot of job opportunities that feed into the Matopo tourism value chain.

He said the celebrations were a platform for tourism industry players and the public to interact and share ideas.

"By taking the 2019 World Tourism Day celebrations to Matabeleland South, one focus will (be) on how best to grow the tourism economy in that province. As Team

Tourism, we are rolling out initiatives designed to create jobs at village, district and provincial level and we call on all stakeholders to join us in this endeavour."

Source - newsday

