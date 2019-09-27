BREAKING: Prisca Mupfumira granted bail of 5,000 Zimdollars

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

TROUBLED former Tourism Minister Prisca Mupfumira been granted $5 000 bail by High Court Judge Ammy Tsanga.She had approached the High Court to file her fourth bid for bail since her arrest some two months ago.The Judge ruled stringent conditions can allay the State's fears that she will abscond trial.She then ordered her to report twice a week to the police among other conditions.Mupfumira is facing seven criminal abuse of office counts stemming from her alleged embezzlement of US$95 million from the National Social Security Authority (Nssa).She appeared before High Court Judge Ammy Tsanga appealing for bail which was initially turned down by the same court, Supreme and the Magistrates Court.Her lawyer, Advocate Thabani Mpofu, who is being instructed by Charles Chinyama said the magistrates’ court erred in denying her bail.