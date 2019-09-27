Latest News Editor's Choice


Lupane University students in sex craze storm

by Mandla Ndlovu
27 Sep 2019 at 12:02hrs | Views
Females students at Lupane State University risk being raped by their male counterparts after the Higher Learning Institution housed males at the female hostels sources have alleged.

A source who contacted this publication said, "While the female hostels have been completed, the males hostels are still to be completed fully. As a result, some of the males are housed in the female students hostels. The division between the males and females is just a courtyard of about 70m2."

The source said the arrangement has created an environment where the students are engaged in raunchy sexual activities in front other students during the day and at night.

"Male students go to the female rooms, have sexual intercourse with their girlfriends in the presence of the other females. Several complaints have been lodged with the matron or security and no action is being taken to stop these sex things.

"The males enter the female rooms while some are sleeping, l wonder how risky it is for females to be raped, some females cross the courtyard and go the males portion of the hostel and the whole hostel becomes a free for all sex made building."

One parent who spoke to this publication suggested that the University should couples together to avoid other children being at risk of rape or being traumitised by the happenings.

"Maybe it's time they house couples together or girlfriends and boyfriends into their own rooms so that they can enjoy themselves without subjecting other students to this madness.

"While these students are grown up and are free to exercise their rights, l feel it should be a choice not cause trauma to others who may not be interested in this sex thing."

An effort to get a comment form the university administration at the time of writing as fruitless.

Source - Byo24News

