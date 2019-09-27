Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Grace blocks media, villagers from Mugabe's funeral

by Ndou Paul
27 Sep 2019 at 12:21hrs | Views
Former First Lady Grace Mugabe has reportedly barred the media and villagers from the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's funeral ahead of his burial at his Zvimba rural home in Mashonaland West on Sunday.

Mugabe's body was transported from the former First Family's Blue Roof Mansion in Borrowdale, Harare on Thursday after a dramatic stand off between Grace and State security agents who wanted to block them.

The Mugabes we allowed to proceed after consultations with President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

On Friday, the media and villagers who wanted to access the Mugabe homestead in Zvimba were told that Grace had ordered that no one was to enter the premises.

According to the villagers, a Chinese contractor was putting final touches on the grave Mugabe will be buried in on Sunday.

Source - Byo24News

