News / National

Temba Mliswa shows IMF the middle finger

by Mandla Ndlovu
27 Sep 2019 at 12:29hrs | Views
Norton member of parliament Temba Mliswa says Zimbabwe does not need the International Monetary fund for the economy to be revived because it has never prescribed better solutions for the country.

Mliswa was commenting on reports that the IMF had told the Zimbabwean government to stop paying money to companies linked to Oil Boss Kuda Tagwirei.

Said Mliswa, "IMF will never help any Parly or lead in the turnaround of a country. We don't actually need them as what's been achieved since ESAP? All we get from them are stringent conditions; no money. The IMF is for the West no matter the reforms here."

Reports that made round this week were that the IMF  privately warned Zimbabwe that state payouts to Trafigura were pushing the shortages-plagued economy to the brink, reviving fears of corruption at the highest level of government.

IMF is said to have told the Harare Administration that monies paid to Sakunda Holdings severely undermined the country's currency only months after it was introduced.

Financial Times reported that the the payments have shed light on the financial links between the state and Sakunda's chief executive, Tagwirei, who also owns a stake in Trafigura Zimbabwe, a joint venture with Trafigura, one of the world's largest oil traders.

Sakunda is reportedly to have received $366million in government bonds as payments for supplying Command Agriculture however when Sakunda redeemed some of the bonds, the payouts were made in Zimbabwe dollars at an exchange rate that translated into massive money printing.



Source - Byo24News

