President Mnangagwa dragged to court

by Mandla Ndlovu

A water rights advocacy organisation the Community Water Alliance Trust (CWAT) has dragged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the High Court seeking the court to grant an order to force him declare the water situation in Harare a state of disaster.CWAT which is being represented by Denford Halimani of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said despite the calamity of the water crisis, President Mnangagwa had inexplicably not exercised his powers to declare a state of disaster, which would allow for the intervention of central government and donor support to avert a foreseeable imminent disaster.The organisation has argued that the local and central government's failure to supply safe, clean and potable water constitutes a breach of residents' rights enshrined in section 77 of the Constitution and indicated that the right to water is necessary for the enjoyment of other human rights such as the right to life, human dignity, health and food.The organisation has further urged President Mnangagwa, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, Environment, Water and Climate Minister and City of Harare should find alternative means to supply safe, clean and potable water to the affected residents of Harare so as to avert a crisis and potential loss of lives and outbreak of diseases.Some areas in Harare have been facing water challenges for years.