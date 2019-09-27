Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

President Mnangagwa dragged to court

by Mandla Ndlovu
27 Sep 2019 at 13:01hrs | Views
A water rights advocacy organisation the Community Water Alliance Trust (CWAT) has dragged President Emmerson Mnangagwa to the High Court seeking the court to grant an order to force him declare the water situation in Harare a state of disaster.

CWAT which is being represented by Denford Halimani of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights said despite the calamity of the water crisis, President Mnangagwa had inexplicably not exercised his powers to declare a state of disaster, which would allow for the intervention of central government and donor support to avert a foreseeable imminent disaster.

The organisation has argued that the local and central government's failure to supply safe, clean and potable water constitutes a breach of residents' rights enshrined in section 77 of the Constitution and indicated that the right to water is necessary for the enjoyment of other human rights such as the right to life, human dignity, health and food.

The organisation has further urged President Mnangagwa, Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister, Environment, Water and Climate Minister and City of Harare should find alternative means to supply safe, clean and potable water to the affected residents of Harare so as to avert a crisis and potential loss of lives and outbreak of diseases.

Some areas in Harare have been facing water challenges for years.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Byo24News/ZLHR

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

2 hrs ago | 466 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

5 hrs ago | 1029 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

5 hrs ago | 1778 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 2645 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

5 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

5 hrs ago | 1102 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

5 hrs ago | 2743 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 997 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

6 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

6 hrs ago | 352 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

6 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

6 hrs ago | 243 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

6 hrs ago | 103 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

6 hrs ago | 327 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

6 hrs ago | 274 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

6 hrs ago | 504 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

6 hrs ago | 122 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

6 hrs ago | 97 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

6 hrs ago | 882 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

6 hrs ago | 147 Views

Police warn on carjackings

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

6 hrs ago | 193 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

6 hrs ago | 292 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 168 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 71 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 216 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days