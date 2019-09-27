'Kuda Tagwirei worked with Jonathan Moyo' ZANU PF MP alleges

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Embattled oil boss Kuda Tagwirei worked with exiled Professor Jonathan Moyo to politically frustrate the political fortunes of President Emmerson Mnangagwa Gokwe Nembudziya Member of Parliament Mayor Justice Wadyajena has alleged.Wadyajena was commenting on a picture of Tagwirei who was alleged to be running away to the United Kingdom after his bank accounts were frozen.Said Wadyajena, "Daft effort Cde but kudos for trying! Looks like he's stuck circling Kenya scared to come home. Maybe he's decided to settle there with old buddy ProfJNMoyoand reminisce how they hounded H.E ED during G40 glory days. It flopped then and will now! Not long before the evidence is out."Earlier on Norton Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa had accused Wadyajena of spreading falsehoods about Tagwirei because he had lost tenders from his companies.Mliswa further alleged that Wadyajena had received a car and fuel from Tagwirei.Wadyajena and Tagwirei are involved in a court case.