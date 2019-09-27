News / National
Hillside teachers college hostel gutted by fire
27 Sep 2019 at 20:25hrs | Views
AN inferno on Friday morning razed down a hostel at Hillside Teachers College in Bulawayo destroying property worth millions of dollars.
The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electric fault.
Bulawayo Fire brigade teams attended the incident, but not before the hostel's entire second floor was consumed by the fire.
More details to follow...
Source - chronicle