Mnangagwa back home from UNGA

The President, Emmerson Mnangagwa and Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa, who attended the 74th United Nations General Assembly, have arrived back home from New York,United States.The president and his delegation was welcomed at Robert Mugabe International Airport by Vice President, Kembo Mohadi, Minister of Defence and War Veterans Affairs, Oppah Muchinguri, Minister of State in the President’s office for National Security, Owen Ncube and other senior government officials and service chiefs.Speaking to journalists soon after arrival, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Dr Sibusiso Moyo, was upbeat that Zimbabwe was successful in telling her story to the wider world.In his address at the United Nations, President Mnangagwa urged the world to be patient with Zimbabwe in her economic recovery process.Alluding to the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by the West, the President said they have slowed down development and called for their immediate removal describing them as an attack on the rights of citizens.He applauded Southern Africa for solidly standing by Zimbabwe in calling for the unconditional removal of the two-decades-old embargo.