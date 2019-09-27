Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ncube declared Chartered Secretary of the Year

by Staff reporter
27 Sep 2019 at 21:26hrs | Views
Dandemutande chief executive Never Ncube was declared Chartered Secretary of the Year at the Institute of Chartered Secretaries Annual Conference Dinner in Victoria Falls today (Friday). Agribank company secretary Lovemore Rwazemba was the runner-up.

Reading the citation before presenting him with the Chartered Secretary of the Year trophy, ICSAZ chief executive and secretary Dr Lovemore Gomera said Mr Ncube, who took over the reins of the newly restructured  Dandemutande last year in a VUCA environment, had displayed the leadership qualities of courage, determination and excellence, achieving many milestones which helped spur business growth.

This business growth had included the reintroduction of Utande as a business unit focused on meeting connectivity demands in the small to medium enterprise (SME) and consumer sectors.

As a service to customers and part of his focus on customer service excellence, he oversaw the reorganisation of customer support into a three-tier customer support centre and introduced convenient hardware purchase options and a customer self-service portal, Dr Gomera said.

Despite the challenging economic conditions, Dandemutande had registered impressive growth. Some key initiatives that contributed to this growth included a partnership with Yahsat, a United Arab Emirates VSAT company, that had allowed Utande to offer connectivity to under-served communities throughout Zimbabwe.

The appointment of satellite services throughout the country had contributed to employment creation.

Additionally he oversaw agreements with leading cyber-security solutions provider Sophos, Webroot Antivirus, Fortigate Appliances and Office 365.

He has authored numerous articles on the Internet of Things (IoT) in the Press, local magazines and online business publications such as Mining Review.

His focus on innovation and new product development saw him receiving the CEO of the Year Award (2018) from the Zimbabwe Business Awards Council with Special Recognition in Technology Advancement and Innovative Leadership Excellence.

"Never has a passion for the development of communities and is a member of the Umzingwane Development Trust. Further to that he ensured participation in educational institutions such as Harare Polytechnic and Mawabeni Secondary School where donations are being made to excelling students in the form of satchels, books, stationery and tablets to encourage the leaders of tomorrow," Dr Gomera said.

 "In partnership with InventXR LLC (a Silicon Valley based company), he has incorporated InventXR Zimbabwe Limited with a view to bringing e-learning solutions to one million students by 2023. This has become a national project supported by Government, Unicef, Google and Unesco," he said.

Reading the runner-up citation, Dr Gomera said that Mr  Rwazemba was an accomplished financial and management executive,. Prior to joining Agribank, which at the time he joined was the Agricultural Finance Corporation, Mr Rwazemba worked for the Department of Taxes (now Zimra).

He has been with Agribank for more than 25 years, during which he has occupied various roles, including acting as the bank's finance director. He was the bank's finance manager prior to his appointment as company secretary.

Mr Rwazemba is an Associate Member of the Chartered Institute of Secretaries and Administrators in Zimbabwe and a registered public accountant. He holds a Bachelor of Accountancy Degree and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Zimbabwe.

Apart from his company secretarial function, Mr Rwazemba is a member of Agribank's senior management responsible for supervision of the procurement function, security, administration, facilities and assets custody, and repairs & maintenance.

As company secretary he played a central role in Agribank's financial performance, which saw profits increase from $7,9 million in 2017 to $12,9 million in 2018, and its winning of various awards.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

2 hrs ago | 549 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

6 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

6 hrs ago | 1868 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

6 hrs ago | 2795 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

6 hrs ago | 1917 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

6 hrs ago | 1161 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

6 hrs ago | 2934 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 1011 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

6 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

6 hrs ago | 338 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

6 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

6 hrs ago | 528 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

6 hrs ago | 184 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

6 hrs ago | 131 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

6 hrs ago | 102 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

6 hrs ago | 902 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

6 hrs ago | 155 Views

Police warn on carjackings

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

6 hrs ago | 302 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 175 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 72 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 74 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 213 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 307 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 41 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 99 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 121 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 224 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days