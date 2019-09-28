WATCH: Mugabe feared his body will be used for witchcraft

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Leo Mugabe has revealed in an interview with @zimrobbie that there are people in politics who are after Robert Mugabe’s body for his body parts to use for witchcraft rituals. He said that is why they changed the casket & is being buried at his Kutama rural home in a courtyard. pic.twitter.com/JUOck4piE0 — Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) September 27, 2019

The Mugabe family Spokesperson Leo Mugabe has revealed that the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe feared that some people will use his body parts for ritual purposes.Mr Mugabe was explaining why the family had chosen to bury the late Zimbabwean strongman in his rural home in KutamaSaid Mugabe, "We changed the casket because are after his body parts or his body for rituals. We wanted a coffin that is temper proof hence we changed the coffins. It was him (Mugabe) who said to Auntie Grace when I'm gone, don't leave my body unattended here are people who want to use my body parts"Watch the interview below: