MDC Alliance Norton Youth Ready for Anniversary - Mujeye

by Staff Reporter

21 year-old Panashe Mujeye of the MDC Alliance District Youth Chairman for Norton said all set for the youth to grace today's 20th Anniversary celebrations to be held at the Rufaro Stadium in Mbare Township, Harare."From the implementations we have so far made from the resolutions made during our Saturday 22 September, 2019 Norton District Youth Assembly meeting, I must say, yes, all the transport logistics are now in place and transport will be available here in my District at the usual pick-up points", affirmed Mujeye.He further noted that MDC Alliance youth all over Zimbabwe were happy that Advocate Nelson Chamisa the President of the party was young and with a better understanding of the plight of young people in Zimbabwe."The president's speech is going to chart the way forward for us the youth and I'm quite optimistic that more youth programs aimed at addressing unemployment will be rolled out by our President any time soon ".He assured the youth in Norton that the President had hinted that the anniversary celebrations will go ahead today, Saturday 28 September, 2019 as scheduled.Writing on his Twitter handle yesterday, Chamisa dismissed the party's detractors and mischief-makers.He said: "Contrary to false information being peddled by detractors, the event to mark and celebrate the 20th Anniversary of our party is going ahead as scheduled tomorrow (today) at Rufaro Stadium".Last year close to 200 young girls in Norton benefited from Advocate Nelson Chamisa's Presidential Youth Health Training Program which saw these youth earn Nurse-Aid and First Aid certificates.