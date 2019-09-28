Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC Alliance Norton Youth Ready for Anniversary - Mujeye

by Staff Reporter
28 Sep 2019 at 07:50hrs | Views
21 year-old Panashe Mujeye of the MDC Alliance District Youth Chairman for Norton said all set for the youth to grace today's 20th Anniversary celebrations to be held at the Rufaro Stadium in Mbare Township, Harare.

"From the implementations we have so far made from the resolutions made during our Saturday 22 September, 2019 Norton District Youth Assembly meeting, I must say, yes, all the transport logistics are now in place and transport will be available here in my District at the usual pick-up points", affirmed Mujeye.

He further noted that MDC Alliance youth all over Zimbabwe were happy that Advocate Nelson Chamisa the President of the party was young and with a better understanding of the plight of young people in Zimbabwe.

"The president's speech is going to chart the way forward for us the youth and I'm quite optimistic that more youth programs aimed at addressing unemployment will be rolled out by our President any time soon ".

He assured the youth in Norton that the President had hinted that the anniversary celebrations will go ahead today, Saturday 28 September, 2019 as scheduled.

Writing on his Twitter handle yesterday, Chamisa dismissed the party's detractors and mischief-makers.

He said: "Contrary to false information being peddled by detractors, the event to mark and celebrate the 20th Anniversary of our party is going ahead as scheduled tomorrow (today) at Rufaro Stadium".

Last year close to 200 young girls in Norton benefited from Advocate Nelson Chamisa's Presidential Youth Health Training Program which saw these youth earn Nurse-Aid and First Aid certificates.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Online

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

2 hrs ago | 448 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

5 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

5 hrs ago | 1755 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

5 hrs ago | 1795 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

5 hrs ago | 1091 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

5 hrs ago | 2713 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 991 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

5 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

6 hrs ago | 501 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

6 hrs ago | 877 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

6 hrs ago | 145 Views

Police warn on carjackings

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 287 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 213 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days