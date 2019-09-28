Latest News Editor's Choice


Zupco increases bus fares

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2019
THE Zimbabwe United Passenger Company (Zupco) has increased the bus fare for urban routes from 50 cents to $1 with effect from next Tuesday.  

Zupco acting chief executive officer Mr Evaristo Madangwa said the increase has been necessitated by the prevailing economic situation.  

"The bus fare for urban routes will go up from 0.50 cents to $1 but for long routes the fares remain unchanged," said Mr Madangwa.

 "We are in business and we want to recover operational costs. But Zupco fares will remain the cheapest nationally. We are still in the process of capacity building to increase our fleet.  

"We have started operating from Kadoma and soon we will be going to Gwanda. We will continue to expand our services to other parts of the country if we increase our fleet."  

Government introduced Zupco buses earlier this year as part of its measures to provide safety nets to members of the public. In introducing the buses, Government said it was protecting commuters from unscrupulous players in the private sector who were bent on profiteering.

While commissioning a fleet of 47 new Zupco buses in August, President Mnangagwa said Government would continue to provide a dependable transport system for commuters.  

"My administration in its effort to provide a safe and reliable urban transport system, has facilitated the introduction of an urban mass transport system through Zupco in partnership with private operators, some of whom are here," he said.

"As a Government, we have a vision of developing an integrated and multi-model urban transport system which shall include trains, trams and buses plying rural, intercity, cross border and intra city journeys."

Source - chronicle

