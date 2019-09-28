Latest News Editor's Choice


'Mnangagwa's UN address in tandem with socio-economic reforms'

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2019
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa's address during the 74th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) is in tandem with the ongoing socio-economic reforms being implemented by Government, the ruling Zanu-PF party said yesterday.

The party's national spokesperson, Simon Khaya-Moyo, said Zanu-PF is impressed with President Mnangagwa's address at the global stage as it spoke to issues affecting the country.

In his address at the United Nations in New York, the United States on Thursday, the President said sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe must go, a position also supported by regional bloc, Sadc.

President Mnangagwa said while Government is doing its best to provide safety nets to Zimbabweans, sanctions have become a major setback for economic progress in the country. Khaya-Moyo said Zanu-PF supports President Mnangagwa's economic recovery policies aimed at achieving an upper middle economy by 2030.

"Since the advent and ascendancy of the Second Republic which he is ably steering, President ED Mnangagwa has embraced the economic revolution as the panacea to the country's socio-economic challenges. The current thrust on macro and micro-economic stabilisation to pave way for genuine and tangible economic growth epitomise his vision for an upper middle economy by the year 2030," he said.

"Indeed, as enunciated by his address at the august gathering at the UNGA, his accomplishments to date are underpinned by an 'indicative recovery, stabilisation and growth'."  

Khaya Moyo said President Mnangagwa rightfully spoke against sanctions which have become an albatross around the necks of ordinary people.

"Sanctions are an act of warfare against the innocent, infirm and vulnerable in our nation. The embargo has had a deleterious effect on the livelihoods of citizens. Sanctions are oblivious to one's colour, creed and gender. They have ravaged the country to the detriment of its esteemed potential which is sufficient for all who dwell in it," he said.  

Khaya Moyo said Zanu-PF supports President Mnangagwa's re-engagement drive as Zimbabwe pushes back to join the family of nations despite some countries needlessly being hostile to the country. He said while the President is making efforts to re-engage the international community, he was also expanding the democratic space locally.

"Further, President ED Mnangagwa continues to deepen the democratic culture in the country by amending existing legislation and introducing new legislation which upholds the rights of Zimbabweans. This is primarily undertaken to implant dignity upon Zimbabweans first and to demonstrate genuineness which is a hallmark of this New Dispensation," Khaya-Moyo said.

He said in inviting opposition political parties to be part of the Political Actors Dialogue (POLAD), President Mnangagwa showed political maturity by considering the views of his opponents for nation building.


Source - chronicle

