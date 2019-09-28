Latest News Editor's Choice


Use accredited installers, DStv tells clients

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2019 at 08:00hrs | Views
MULTICHOICE Zimbabwe has urged its local and potential customers to use accredited DStv installers to avoid the disappointment of being duped or getting a poor connection to the satellite service due to contracting illegal operators.

Liz Dziva, MultiChoice Zimbabwe publicity and public relations manager, said with piracy on the increase, determined efforts were being made to eliminate the threat posed by the illegal operators and their operations.

She described those who pirate off their service as being destructive to the arts sector.

"Piracy makes no contribution to the arts and entertainment sector and is a drain on resources that should be channelled into legitimate chains of action and supply so that the sector is adequately remunerated and funded. We have to continuously identify where illegal operations are taking place, assess the negative impact they are having on legitimate businesses and then create a means to eliminate such illegal activity," said Dziva.

One part of the piracy problem, Dziva said, comes from people and businesses that claim to be DStv agents or installers of equipment needed to obtain the DStv service. To ensure one is using an authorised agent, Dziva said they can verify through contacting their nearest MultiChoice office.

"We have a national network of authorised agents whose role is to provide support to existing and new subscribers with important services such as reconnections, opening new accounts, product changes and clearing error codes. There is a total number of 54 agents across Zimbabwe and MultiChoice Zimbabwe provides an up-to-date list of these authorised agents which can be obtained from MultiChoice branches nationwide as well online at www.dstv.com or through the national telecall centre."

Dziva said if the agent is not authorised, MultiChoice cannot guarantee quality of service.

 "If an agent is not authorised, we at MultiChoice cannot verify that the service to be obtained will be successful and of the right quality, nor can we guarantee that connection to the DStv service will happen at all or it may well be erratic, and the service may possibly even be illegally sourced.

"And with illegal business activity, all parties end up being guilty of involvement, even the customer," she warned.

In order to provide quality service, Dziva said registered DStv installers are subjected to a strict assessment.  

"There are 117 authorised DStv installers whose role is to provide the technical services related to installation. These are registered by MultiChoice Zimbabwe if they've met the strictly-controlled requirements that are deemed necessary to ensure customers have services that are of the right standard.  

"Installers must have sufficient installation tools and they have to have passed an assessment exam," said Dziva.  

She added that by using accredited installers, customers are guaranteed of receiving quality installations.

"The quality installations involve using the correct equipment such as the 90-cm dish, A-grade cable and LNBs and other technical equipment. Such installations scheduled and completed by an installer are quality assured by MultiChoice Zimbabwe."

In order to ensure quality, each accredited installer according to Dziva now uses an application known as an Installer Ecosystem to capture and record all work done on site.

"The Installer Eco-system is a MultiChoice Africa-originated and web-based application used for installer certification, installation scheduling, quality assurance and obtaining feedback concerning installations from customers," she said.

Dziva said it was up to everyone to ensure that the issue of bogus agents is dealt with so that they enjoy the DStv services.

"In a world where illegal operators thrive and sometimes get what they want, we all have to be on the alert mainly because the inevitable result of taking services from these people is a bad experience, often an expensive one too and that is not what we want for our customers."

Source - chronicle

