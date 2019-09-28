2 jailed for attacking soldier during drinking spree

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO men from Bulawayo have each been sentenced to 10 months in prison for attacking and stabbing a soldier with a broken bottle during a drinking spree.Innocent Ncube (26) and Bernard Mutanda (23) from Mpopoma suburb stabbed Mr Velile Mathuthu (24) on his shoulder and knocked out his front teeth. Mr Mathuthu sustained deep cuts on his body and was ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital.Ncube and Mutanda pleaded guilty to assault before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu.The magistrate sentenced each of them to 10 months in prison. Six months were suspended from each sentence on condition that Ncube and Mutanda do not commit a similar offence in the next four years.Prosecuting, Mr Tony Kamudyariwa said the incident occurred on August 30 this year at around 9PM."The complainant was drinking beer at Mathonisa beer garden with his friends when the two accused persons dragged the complainant outside and assaulted him," he said."The accused persons hit the complainant with a broken bottle on the forehead and mouth. They stabbed him on his shoulder and he sustained injuries on his body."Mr Mathuthu said the gang accused him of being part of a group of soldiers who were going around assaulting people."They dragged me into a dark place and assaulted me saying 'I'm one of them'. They assaulted me with broken bottles on my face and I lost my teeth. They also booted me several times all over the body," said Mr Mathuthu.He said the duo damaged his cell phone and stole his wallet which contained $20. The matter was reported to the police leading to Ncube and Mutanda's arrest.