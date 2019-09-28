Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

2 jailed for attacking soldier during drinking spree

by Staff reporter
28 Sep 2019 at 08:01hrs | Views
TWO men from Bulawayo have each been sentenced to 10 months in prison for attacking and stabbing a soldier with a broken bottle during a drinking spree.

Innocent Ncube (26) and Bernard Mutanda (23) from Mpopoma suburb stabbed Mr Velile Mathuthu (24) on his shoulder and knocked out his front teeth. Mr Mathuthu sustained deep cuts on his body and was ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital.

Ncube and Mutanda pleaded guilty to assault before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Stephen Ndlovu.

The magistrate sentenced each of them to 10 months in prison. Six months were suspended from each sentence on condition that Ncube and Mutanda do not commit a similar offence in the next four years.

Prosecuting, Mr Tony Kamudyariwa said the incident occurred on August 30 this year at around 9PM.

"The complainant was drinking beer at Mathonisa beer garden with his friends when the two accused persons dragged the complainant outside and assaulted him," he said.

"The accused persons hit the complainant with a broken bottle on the forehead and mouth. They stabbed him on his shoulder and he sustained injuries on his body."

Mr Mathuthu said the gang accused him of being part of a group of soldiers who were going around assaulting people.

"They dragged me into a dark place and assaulted me saying 'I'm one of them'. They assaulted me with broken bottles on my face and I lost my teeth. They also booted me several times all over the body," said Mr Mathuthu.

He said the duo damaged his cell phone and stole his wallet which contained $20. The matter was reported to the police leading to Ncube and Mutanda's arrest.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

2 hrs ago | 441 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

5 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

5 hrs ago | 1751 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 2597 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

5 hrs ago | 1785 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

5 hrs ago | 1086 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

5 hrs ago | 2709 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 989 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

5 hrs ago | 1070 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

5 hrs ago | 239 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

6 hrs ago | 188 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

6 hrs ago | 499 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

6 hrs ago | 173 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

6 hrs ago | 119 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

6 hrs ago | 95 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

6 hrs ago | 873 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

6 hrs ago | 145 Views

Police warn on carjackings

6 hrs ago | 158 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

6 hrs ago | 289 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 197 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 45 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 212 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days