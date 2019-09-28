Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo denies Kuda Tagwirei links

by Mandla Ndlovu
28 Sep 2019 at 08:38hrs | Views
Professor Jonathan Moyo has denied allegations by Gokwe Nembudziya member of Parliament Mayor Justice Wadyajena that he worked with embattled oil boss Kuda Tagwirei to politically taunt President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Said Moyo, "As an empty vessel, this Wadyajena is an EDIOT. I have never spoken with or interacted with a person called Kuda Tagwirei. The record will show that I exposed Sakunda's Command Agriculture as a corrupt Command Uglyculture, long before the Nov 2017 coup bankrolled by Sakunda!"

On Thursday Wadyajena had insisted that Tagwirei was afraid of coming back to Zimbabwe might decide to stay in Kenya where it is alleged Prof Moyo stays.


"Daft effort Cde but kudos for trying! Looks like he's stuck circling Kenya scared to come home. Maybe he's decided to settle there with old buddy Jonathan Moyo and reminisce how they hounded H.E ED during G40 glory days. It flopped then and will now! Not long before the evidence is out."

Wadyajena is involved in vicious court cases with Tagwirei.

Norton Member of Parliament Temba  Mliswa has accused Wadyajena of being bitter that Tagwirei did not grant him tenders in his companies.




Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days