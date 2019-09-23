PHOTOS: Armed police surround MDC offices

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

#MDC20 Police have sealed off road leading to the MDC HQ in central Harare as the party celebrates 20 years at Rufaro Stadium this afternoon pic.twitter.com/vBGvlqaRnW — ZimLive (@zimlive) September 28, 2019

Armed Police in Harare have surrounded the offices of opposition MDC ahead of its 20th Anniversary celebrations set for Saturday.The police are reported to have taken over the roads surrounding Morgan Tsvangirai House after there were reports that there might be violence during the pre-celebration march by MDC youths.MDC Secretary for elecvtios Jacob Mafume said, "The ink is not dry on the UN report. They seal our head office to foil our celebrations. They have deadly assault weapons to boot."Unconfirmed reports indicate that 3 buses carrying MDC members were blocked along Beatrice road from entering Mbare. The three buses were said to be escorted back to Mbudzi roundabout.Comenting on the matter Journalist Hopell Chin'ono said, "It is hardly 24 hours since the UN issued a damning report on how Mnangagwa and his Government curtail citizen liberties using repressive instruments of brutality. Then today the Zimbabwe Government rolls our riot police to disrupt the MDC anniversary!"