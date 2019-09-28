'ZANU PF kills members who resign' says Jonathan Moyo

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Ukaresigner muZanuPF unofanira kutiza munyika into exile otherwise vanokuwuraya or squeeze you out of economic existence, to show you who is the Boss! pic.twitter.com/vMt36YQ7OU — Prof Jonathan Moyo (@ProfJNMoyo) September 28, 2019

Professor Jonathan Moyo has alleged that the ruling party kills or economically frustrate those who resign from the party.The former Poliburo member was responding to one John Muketsi who talking of Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo's press release on Robert Mugabe's burial said, "The author not surprising. He fired ED and then Mugabe. Now working under ED. Asi ku Zanupf hakubvumidzwe ku resigner?"Prof. Moyo responded, "Ukaresigner muZanuPF unofanira kutiza munyika into exile otherwise vanokuwuraya or squeeze you out of economic existence, to show you who is the Boss!"Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo had said the burial of Robert Mugabe which is taking place on Saturday in Zvimba was a political ploy which shocked ZANU PF.In an unrelated Twitter thread Moyo has claimed that MDC leader Nelson Chamisa can defeat President Emmerson Mnangagwa if a Presidential by-election was held."Bring a presidential by-election between Chamisa and Mnangagwa tomorrow and you see who would win. Tomorrow. Bring it on! The stolen 2018 presidential election will be corrected long before 2023. No doubt about that!"Zimbabwe's constitution does not have a provision for a Presidential be-election.