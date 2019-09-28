WATCH: Nelson Chamisa'a full speech at the MDC 20th Annivesary

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The MDC leader Nelson Chamisa headlined the MDC 20th Celebrations on Saturday where he gave an emotive speech detailing the struggle of democracy that MDC has been waging for the past 20 years.He told his supporters that President Emmerson Mnangagwa that his party is the only one that can organise people to fill a stadium outside an election season.Watch the full speech below: