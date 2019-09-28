News / National

by Staff reporter

FC Platinum progressed through to the group stages of the CAF Champions League for the second time in a row after beating Mozambican side UD Songo 5-2 on aggregate.The Zimbabwe champions carried a 1-0 advantage into the second leg of the first-round tie played in Beira on Saturday. They came from behind and managed to beat their opponents again, winning 2-4 in the encounter.Substitute Rodwell Chinyengetere scored a hat-trick to add on to Never Tigere's goal from the spot.UD Songo opened the scoring in the 10th minute through Banda who converted a free-kick.The visitors tried to respond quickly but Gift Mbweti was denied by the post on the other end a minute later. Their plans were further thrown away when Rahman Kutsanzira picked an injury and was replaced by Rodwell Chinyengetere on minute 24.And they went on to conceded another goal moments later through Ernesto.The Platinum Boys regrouped in the second half and produced a master class performance which produced four goals.Chinyengetere first went on target in the 54th minute with a header. Tigere followed up six minutes later when he converted from the spot.The Baroka FC loanee came back again and send his team into the lead for the first in the game, scoring on the 84th minute. He killed the contest in the stoppage time from the spot as the 2018 Soccer Star of the Year completed his hat-trick.At Barbourfields Stadium, Trevor Mavhunga scored late in the game as Triangle United beat Azam 1-0 in the second leg of the first-round tie of the CAF Confederation Cup.The Sugar Boys progressed to the next round on a 2-0 aggregate victory.