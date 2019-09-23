Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's revival hopes fade under Mnangagwa

by Reuters
23 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwe's political and economic environment is deteriorating, causing anxiety as hopes fade for a long-awaited improvement in people's living conditions, a United Nations human rights envoy said on Friday.

Many Zimbabweans are frustrated that the departure in November 2017 of long-time ruler Robert Mugabe, who died on September 6 in Singapore, did not lead to a quick economic recovery and end to heavy-handed tactics by authorities.

The International Monetary Fund said on Thursday Harare needed to intensify reform efforts.

Clement Nyaletsossi Voule, a U.N. envoy on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, told reporters after a 10-day fact-finding visit that Zimbabweans were questioning the capacity of President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to bring about change.

"Albeit the common belief that a transformation will come, I believe that the long-awaited hopes are fading," Nyaletsossi said.

"I have perceived from my different meetings around the country that there is a serious deterioration of the political, economic and social environment since August 2018, resulting in fear, frustration and anxiety among a large number of Zimbabweans."

Nick Mangwana, the information ministry's permanent secretary and principal spokesman, could not be reached for comment on Friday.

Mnangagwa's disputed election win last year was met by a security crackdown that killed six people, while 18 people died in January when security forces moved in to quell fuel protests that had turned violent.

The government arrested scores of civil society and opposition officials after the January protests and charged them with subversion, which carries a 20-year jail term.

Nyaletsossi said Zimbabwean authorities should withdraw the charges against civil society leaders to build trust between government and non-governmental organisations as well as stop surveillance of the groups by state security agents.

Nyaletsossi, who will present his report at the United Nations Human Rights Council meeting next year in June, also urged Mnangagwa's government to amend security laws to allow peaceful protests and remove a blanket ban on demonstrations.

Last month, the police and courts banned the main opposition party from holding countrywide protests over Mnangagwa's handling of the economy, saying the demonstrations posed a security threat.


Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Reuters

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

1 hr ago | 393 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

5 hrs ago | 986 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

5 hrs ago | 1713 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 2518 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

5 hrs ago | 1739 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

5 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

5 hrs ago | 2632 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 977 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

5 hrs ago | 1027 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

5 hrs ago | 234 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

5 hrs ago | 265 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

5 hrs ago | 99 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

5 hrs ago | 184 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

5 hrs ago | 485 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

5 hrs ago | 171 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

5 hrs ago | 94 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

5 hrs ago | 857 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

5 hrs ago | 143 Views

Police warn on carjackings

5 hrs ago | 155 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

5 hrs ago | 104 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

5 hrs ago | 186 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 89 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

5 hrs ago | 281 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 165 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 69 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 66 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 194 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 107 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 43 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 93 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 207 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days