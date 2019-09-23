Farmer fatally shoots trespasser

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 40-YEAR-OLD Guruve farmer appeared in court yesterday facing charges of fatally shooting a trespasser.Emmanuel Gwaze of Marirambada Farm, was not asked to plead to a murder charge when he appeared before magistrate Shingirai Mutiro, who remanded him in custody to October 3.Prosecutor Carson Kundiona alleged that on September 24, Gwaze was approached by a security guard, Brian Chisere, at his father's farm and was told that Tapiwa Kadyamukume (29), of Chivanga village under Chief Chipuriro, had trespassed into their citrus plantation.Gwaze and Chisare armed themselves with a shotgun, which had four rounds of ammunition, and went to where Kadyamukume was hunting with his dogs.Gwaze fired a shot at Kadyamukume and hit him on the chest.They rushed him to Guruve District Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.A police report was filed at Guruve Police Station, leading to Gwaze's arrest.Meanwhile, a 32-year-old Muzarabani man was slapped with a nine-year mandatory sentence by magistrate Shingirai Mutiro for stealing two bovines.Prosecuting, Kundiona told the court that Obert Takaendesa (32), of Chidovi village under Chief Kasekete in Muzarabani, was on September 8 intercepted by Hamudani Bhasera in Bakasa while driving two oxen which he had stolen from the pastures.Bhasera interrogated Takaendesa about the cattle and the accused failed to give a satisfactory answer, leading Bhasera to contact the police.Police arrested Takaendesa and called the complainant, Tsunga Guzha, who positively identified the beasts as his.