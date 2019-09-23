Latest News Editor's Choice


Man kills 2 infants to impress new lover

by Staff reporter
A HURUNGWE man allegedly strangled his two children, aged five and three, before dumping the corpses in a pit latrine to conceal them from his "new lover".

Learnmore Chimbonza (29), of Murindapfuwa village under Chief Mjinga, is now languishing in remand prison after he was denied bail by Karoi provincial magistrate Goodwill Mavenge on Monday.

Mavenge did not ask the accused person to plead to the two counts of murder.

He remanded him in custody to October 7.

Prosecutor Isheunesu Mabwe told the court that on August 8, Chimbonza took custody of the two children from his ex-wife Elizabeth Chimwanza.

However, in a bid to conceal that he had children from his previous marriage, the accused allegedly strangled the two children before throwing them in a pit latrine.

Villagers became suspicious over the disappearance of the children and alerted the police, who investigated the issue and recovered the bodies.

Source - newsday

