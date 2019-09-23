Latest News Editor's Choice


CAPS crash out of Chibuku Cup

by Staff reporter
23 hrs ago | Views
CAPS United failed to progress through to the quarter-finals of the 2019 Chibuku Super Cup after losing 7-6 on penalties to Harare City on Saturday.

The match had ended goalless at fulltime and went straight to the penalty shootout.

This was the second time the two sides were meeting inside two weeks. The first encounter was in the league, and it ended in favour of CAPS United.

At Baobab Stadium, Marlon Mushonga was the star of the day when Ngezi Platinum dispatched Mushowani Stars 2-0.

The midfielder set up Tichaona Mabvura in the first goal which came on the quarter-hour. He scored the second goal in the 83rd minute to seal the victory.

The match was coach Rodwell Dhlakama's first in charge after taking over at Ngezi a few days ago.

ZPC Kariba came from behind to beat Hwange 2-1 in another Chibuku Super Cup tie played on Saturday.

Chipangano took the lead on minute 23 through Admire Banda.

Tawanda Nyamandwe equalised for Kariba two minutes into the second half before Tinotenda Chiunye secured the winner with six minutes from time.

Results:
CAPS United 0-0 Harare City (Harare City win 7-6 on penalties.)
Ngezi Platinum 2-0 Mushowani Stars
ZPC Kariba 2-1 Hwange

Source - soccer24

