Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc, RBZ hunt down currency manipulators

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has opened investigations into companies and individuals who are understood to be illegally manipulating the exchange rate for selfish gains.

Separately, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has gazetted two statutory instruments that prohibit selling, buying or pegging prices of goods and services in foreign currency in order to tighten the screws on illegal currency trading.

Zacc commissioner John Makamure told The Sunday Mail that the anti-graft body's pursuit is being jointly undertaken with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

"Zacc is mandated in terms of the schedule to the Anti- Corruption Commission Act to investigate any offences related to corruption," he said, "and in addition, any contraventions of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act, contraventions of Exchange Control Act or Regulations and other economic crimes. We have engaged the Financial Intelligence Unit on the matter and we are looking into these issues."

RBZ Governor Dr John Mangudya said the central bank's Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) will crack the whip on errant dealers.

"I need to be fully briefed by our unit on what has been going on since I have been away. However, we are certainly going to make interventions to protect our people," he said.

Forex transactions

Government has since moved in to officially outlaw foreign currency transactions on the local market through two Statutory Instruments that were gazetted on Friday.

SI212 and SI213 of 2019 – gazetted under the Presidential Powers (Temporary Measures) (Amendment of Exchange Control Act) Regulations, 2019 – officially make the Zimbabwe dollar the sole currency for domestic transactions.

They also impose civil as well as criminal  penalties on companies and individuals who fall foul of the law.

Part of SI 212 reads: "Subject to Section 4, no person who is party to a domestic transaction shall pay or receive as the price or the value of any consideration payable or receivable in respect of such transaction any currency other that the Zimbabwean dollar."

It also make it illegal to value, charge, offer or display goods in US dollars.

"…no person shall – (a) quote, display, label, charge, solicit for the payment of, receive or pay the price of any goods, services, fee or commission in any currency other than the Zimbabwean dollar; or "(b) settle any obligation by barter or otherwise for consideration that is not denominated by, or is not valued in, the Zimbabwean dollar.

"(c)receive, demand, pay or solicit for payment by means of any token, voucher, coupon, chit, instrument, unit of account or other means or unit of payment (whether material or digital) that is pegged to, referable to or used in substitution for any foreign currency or unit of a foreign currency," it adds.

The same legal instrument also makes exemptions on transactions that can be made in foreign currency, basically payments by foreigners. These include carbon tax payments for foreign registered vehicles, third party insurance payments for foreign registered vehicles, road access fees for foreign registered vehicles or trans-border fees and services.

However, SI 213 prescribes civil and criminal penalties on businesses and individuals that continue to illegally peg prices or trade in foreign currency.

Many businesses have been either quoting or selling goods in US dollars, or demanding the US-dollar equivalent in local currency despite purchasing from manufacturers and paying wages in the local currency.

The indiscipline has subsequently led to attacks on the Zimbabwe dollar, whose value has been sliding over the past three weeks.

The loss in value has resulted in soaring prices of goods and services.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Permanent Secretary Mrs Virginia Mabhiza said the new statutory instruments were gazetted to address comprehensively rampant illegal currency trading.

"These new instruments help to reinforce the laws we introduced last year on Exchange Control Regulations and Unexplained Wealth Orders. So all these laws combined make it difficult to engage in illicit currency dealings. It is now up to the police and the National Prosecuting Authority to enforce these laws to the full," she said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

1 hr ago | 331 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

5 hrs ago | 951 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

5 hrs ago | 1665 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

5 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

5 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

5 hrs ago | 2536 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 965 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

5 hrs ago | 986 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

5 hrs ago | 258 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

5 hrs ago | 471 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

5 hrs ago | 838 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police warn on carjackings

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

5 hrs ago | 67 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

5 hrs ago | 203 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days