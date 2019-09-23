Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mugabe made choice to be buried in Zvimba'

by newzimbabwe
5 hrs ago | Views
LATE former State President Robert Mugabe is the one who expressed a wish not to be buried at the National Heroes Acre, confiding in close family members that he had been humiliated by the 2017 coup that ended his 37 year rule.

This was revealed by Mugabe's sister-in-law, Shuvai Gumbochuma during the former Zanu-PF leader's burial in his Zvimba rural home on Saturday.

Mugabe died aged 95, September 6 in Singapore where he was receiving treatment for cancer.

He was finally interred at his homestead at Kutama village in Zvimba, Mashonaland West.

Speaking during the late leader's burial Saturday, Gumbochuma said Mugabe made the astounding decision to be buried far from a group of late liberation war comrades whose burials he diligently presided over for years.

"Your (Mugabe) wishes have been granted. Our father's wishes have been fulfilled. Can you (mourners) help me ululate for this great achievement? This is what you (Mugabe) wished for. You wanted to be buried here at your home," she said.

Since his death, Mugabe's family has been involved in a tussle for choice of his burial place with government.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who overthrew his former boss in a military assisted coup November 2017, is at pains to appease the spirits of the late leader.

His government is building a mausoleum to bury the remains of the founding leader but plans look set to change after the family took the final decision to have him interred in his home village.

In her address to mourners, Gumbochuma said she had time to ask Mugabe during his last days why he did not want to go to the national shrine and he was able to open up on his frustrations about leaving his job as a villain.

"Ndakavabvunza kuti nhai baba chii chingakutadzisei kuvigwa paHeroes Acre ivo vakati ndakanyombwa. Ndakabva ndarega kuramba ndichivanetsa (When I asked why he would not want to be buried at the Heroes' Acre, he said he had been shamed. So I did not go further on the matter)"

Gumbochuma condemned those making claims the plan to take Mugabe to Zvimba was his widow's sole decision.

She said Mugabe shared his wish with several family members.

Gumbochuma also dismissed claims Mugabe's burial ceremony was attended by few people.

"I know some people will say there were few mourners. It is up to them to believe that but what we witnessed during the past few weeks has proved to us how much Zimbabweans loved you (Mugabe).

"At the Robert Gabriel Mugabe, we saw thousands of your supporters who came to mourn and receive your body from Singapore.

"We realised how much people were pained by your loss. At the Blue Roof (Mugabe's private residence, we also received many people who mourned with us.

"You (Mugabe) did a lot for everyone. Thank you for sending our children to school, for giving us land, the dignity and respect," added Gumbochuma.

Mugabe's burial was attended by close family members, relatives and political allies, among them former Registrar General Tobaiwa Mudede and former war vets chairman Jabulani Sibanda.

Government was represented by Mashonaland West Provincial minister Mary Mliswa.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

1 hr ago | 335 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

5 hrs ago | 953 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

5 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

5 hrs ago | 1682 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

5 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

5 hrs ago | 2537 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 965 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

5 hrs ago | 986 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

5 hrs ago | 227 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

5 hrs ago | 309 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

5 hrs ago | 472 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

5 hrs ago | 838 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police warn on carjackings

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

5 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

5 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

5 hrs ago | 264 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

5 hrs ago | 203 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days