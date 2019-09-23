Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa pleads with SADC

by newzimbabwe
6 hrs ago | Views
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has appealed to SADC to help Zimbabwe emerge out of a recurrent political and economic crisis under the Zanu-PF led government.

He was addressing thousands of party faithful who thronged Rufaro Stadium in Harare for Saturday's MDC 20th anniversary celebrations.

"SADC, you must listen because if you do not resolve this issue, it will haunt you.

"The likes of South Africa and Botswana, correct the Zimbabwean issues; help us help ourselves," said the country's main opposition chief.

Zimbabwe is in the throes of a deepening economic and political crisis that is threatening to take the country back to the 2008 hyper-inflationary situation.

In the midst of the 2008 crisis and political tensions between late former President Robert Mugabe and bitter rival, Morgan Tsvangirai (also late) of MDC, South Africa was tasked by SADC to mediate between the rivals in what led to the formation of the now defunct unity government of 2009-13.

Nothing seems to have changed under the new Emmerson Mnangagwa administration as prices of goods and services keep spiralling while the cornered leader has unleashed violence on critics amid growing uncertainty over the country's security situation.

In the midst of the crisis, Chamisa called on the region to exercise its neighbourly obligations to help troubled Zimbabwe emerge from its myriad problems.

Said the MDC leader, "Support us, we don't want anything. We want solidarity and I want to thank those who stood with us through and supported us with solidarity across the world.

"Thank you the International community, European Union, United States of America, Africa, SADC for standing with the nation of Zimbabwe.

"You must know that if you don't address this ill Zimbabwe, you will catch flu very soon. There will be illness in SADC, if SADC continues with an unstable Zimbabwe. It is a burden. So that issue must be resolved."

Unlike his predecessor, Tsvangirai, Chamisa has found it difficult to flag down SADC leaders who have stood by Mnangagwa while condemning Zimbabwe's opposition for allegedly inviting western imposed sanctions against their own country.

However, apart from the moral support they show to the Zanu-PF led administration, SADC countries have not been too keen to render material support to their troubled neighbour.

Last week, prominent Harare businessman and preacher Shingi Munyeza said SADC has given up on Zimbabwe, saying the country should soon stand up and find its feet in the wake of the crisis.

"…The region and the world have given up on us. The region, including those we call our friends, have thrown in the towel," Munyeza told delegates at a Harare conference that was convened by a local NGO.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

1 hr ago | 351 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

5 hrs ago | 967 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

5 hrs ago | 1684 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 2478 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

5 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

5 hrs ago | 1054 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

5 hrs ago | 2577 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 972 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

5 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

5 hrs ago | 231 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

5 hrs ago | 98 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

5 hrs ago | 254 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

5 hrs ago | 479 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

5 hrs ago | 846 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police warn on carjackings

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

5 hrs ago | 163 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

5 hrs ago | 191 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 38 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 91 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 206 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days