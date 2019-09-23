Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
During the Second Session of the Ninth Parliament, which opens on Tuesday, Government intends to fast-track the enactment of legislation that underpins political and economic reforms, including introducing some Constitutional amendments to entrench democracy and personal freedoms.

The new legislation that will be tabled before the august House is informed by recommendations from the Inter-Minister Taskforce that was set up by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in March.

The President will spell out his legislative agenda when he opens Parliament this week.

According to a schedule of proposed legislative work gleaned by The Sunday Mail, the Constitution is expected to be amended in order to entrench devolution.

There are proposals to extend the women's quota in Parliament beyond 2023, and scrapping the running mate clause for Presidential elections, which was set to kick in during the next elections.

A law to de-link the national census from the delimitation exercise, which involves drawing up electoral boundaries, will also be considered.

Further, a new Electoral Act will be tabled for debate in Parliament, while Government will set up an independent mechanism to handle complaints of misconduct by members of the security services in line with Section 210 of the Constitution.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi said legislation that supports political and economic reforms will dominate the Executive's legislative agenda.

"For the forthcoming session, we presented (to Cabinet) our matrix on all the legislative reforms we want to do and some rough timelines," said Minister Ziyambi.

"The forthcoming year will be very busy; we will be considering our electoral laws for reform.

"By 2020 we should have come up with a new Electoral Act that speaks to issues raised by observers and those that will come up from the consultations that we will do.

"We have given ourselves up to June 2020 to identify provisions in the Electoral Act that may require amendment and we should have the Bill passed by Parliament by 2020."

Amendments

Minister Ziyambi said tweaking the supreme law will be done through an omnibus Constitution Amendment Bill.

"We are also preparing a Constitutional Amendment Bill. We need to take care of the devolution aspect.

"We need to amend the Constitution to remove Members of Parliament from being members of Provincial Councils."

He said delimitation will be delinked from the national census in order to prevent a potential administrative disaster that might result from conducting the two processes on the eve of the 2023 elections.

The Constitution obliges the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) to draw up new electoral boundaries every ten years, immediately after a national population census, which is due in 2022.

There are fears that the elections management body will not have adequate time to carry out delimitation ahead of the polls.

Minister Ziyambi said: "We also are going to amend the Constitution in order to delink the census from delimitation and we realise that in the Constitution, census is linked to delimitation, yet delimitation is on the basis of registered voters.

"We are also amending the Constitution to continue with the women's quota.

"Another amendment has to do with removing the running mate clause."

Deepening freedoms

Laws that seek to deepen personal freedoms, as envisioned by the Second Republic's reform agenda, will also be tabled.

"We also have other Bills that are part of the matrix, including the Freedom of Information Bill, the Data Protection Bill and the Zimbabwe Media Commission Bill - those that have to do with freedoms that people enjoy in a democratic society.

"We are introducing them to give people more freedoms in line with the recommendations that came up from the Inter-Ministerial Committee and the (election) observer reports," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - zimpapers

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

1 hr ago | 350 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

5 hrs ago | 964 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

5 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

5 hrs ago | 1700 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

5 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

5 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 972 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

5 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

5 hrs ago | 251 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

5 hrs ago | 476 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

5 hrs ago | 846 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police warn on carjackings

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 134 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 110 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days