Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Government has partnered various organisations to avail 200 000 tonnes of stock feed to save hundreds of cattle mainly in Matabeleland amid reports that more than 600 cattle have already succumbed to poverty death.

The country is in the middle of a drought which has seen most water bodies drying up and pastures depleted resulting in cattle dying especially in the Matabeleland region, where livestock rearing is the main economic activity.

Agriculture, Land, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Deputy Minister Vangelis Peter Haritatos said the Government had engaged strategic partners to assist it in the provision of 200 000 tonnes of supplementary stock feed.

"Government and its partners are coming up with what we call survival meal of 200 000 metric tonnes that is to help our livestock industry," he said.

In 2016, the Government partnered with Food and Agriculture Organisation to distribute feed in four districts in Matabeleland South Province namely Gwanda, Beitbridge, Mangwe and Bulilima, two districts in Masvingo Province and Chipinge in Manicaland Province. Dep Minister Haritatos said there was a need for farmers to destock their herds so as to guard against mortalities due to the effects of drought.

"We currently have a drought and that means as farmers or ranchers we need to destock slightly in order to make sure we raise cash to dip our cattle constantly as well as to enable us to buy supplementary feed for our animals to survive the dry conditions," he said.

Dep Minister Haritatos said the Government has introduced a countrywide dipping programme aimed at reducing the number of cattle succumbing to tick-borne related diseases.

"We have a nationwide dipping programme but what we do we encourage our farmers to continue to pay for that dipping. If we don't pay as farmers, Government cannot fund that programme," he said.

Department of Agricultural Technical and Extension Services Matabeleland South provincial officer Mrs Simangaliphi Ngwabi said cattle in her area of jurisdiction were already succumbing to the effects of drought as pastures continue to dwindle while most water bodies are fast drying up.

"Cattle are now in a very bad state and we have now recorded poverty deaths of more than 600 cattle in all the districts although the Department of Veterinary Service are stating that they have a cumulative figure of about 3 000 deaths but I'm not sure where they draw that figure from. Most of the dams are fast drying up. There is a need for urgent action to be taken so as to guard against poverty deaths, even provision of hay might do at this point because the situation is now precarious. The Government has promised to distribute survival meal though," she said.

Mrs Ngwabi said most farmers were losing their livestock largely due to improper animal husbandry management.

"The problem is that our farmers don't seem to learn from past experiences because astute farmers would have long started looking for survival meals to avoid unwarranted calamities," she said.

Matabeleland North provincial veterinary officer Dr Polex Moyo said most cattle were in dire strait largely due to lack of sufficient water sources in most of the districts..

"The situation is now very bad and there is a need to expedite relief efforts. The challenge we are faced with is mostly lack of water sources as most of the dams have dried up and there is really a need to rehabilitate all broken down boreholes as well as drill more especially solar-powered ones. Interestingly we haven't recorded much poverty deaths in the province.

According to statistics obtained from the provincial veterinary office 80 cattle had succumbed to poverty by the month of August. Reports said over 12 000 cattle were lost due to drought in Matabeleland South in 2013 due to drought related challenges.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

1 hr ago | 348 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

5 hrs ago | 962 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

5 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

5 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

5 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

5 hrs ago | 2563 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 970 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

5 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

5 hrs ago | 475 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police warn on carjackings

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days