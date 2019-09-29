Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2019 at 13:20hrs | Views
HIGHLANDERS supporters dotted around the globe will reportedly look after the new Bosso coach, Hendrik Pieter de Jongh who was officially unveiled on Friday.

A source privy to the arrangement told this publication that Highlanders supporters chapters outside the country asked the club leadership to look for a reputable coach to get the team out of their terrible situation they are in. Chapters that are said to be involved in the agreement to bring in the new coach are the United Kingdom, South Africa, Amahlolanyama Golf Club (South Africa), Canada and United States of America. The supporters groupings will apparently make available financial resources to look after expatriate De Jongh for the duration of his stay with Amahlolanyama.

"Highlanders supporters based outside Zimbabwe told the club to look for a coach who can get us out of this situation since Mandla Mpofu had failed to achieve that. The chapters will top up whatever is coming from the NetOne sponsorship,'' the source said.

The information supplier further stated that the situation was not looking pretty at Bosso, with chapters making contributions to look after the club's secretariat, including the chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube. In 2016, Amahlolanyama Golf Club financed the purchase of a car for then Bosso coach Erol Akbay. The vehicle, a Nissan X-Trail was subsequently passed on to Akbay's successor Madinda Ndlovu and was being used by Mpofu during his tenure as Bosso's stand-in head of technical department.

Many people, including Bosso's long time financial backer Tshinga Dube had questioned how Highlanders will look after Dutchman De Jongh, seeing that foreign currency will be needed for his remuneration. De Jongh signed a four-month performance-based deal with Tshilamoya with his work clearly cut out for him seeing that Highlanders are eleventh on the log, having only recorded six wins from the 23 matches they have played this season.

It is also reported that players got paid some allowances from money raised by UK-based club member Ezra Sibanda through crowd funding.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

America bans buying of Zimbabwe diamonds

1 hr ago | 486 Views

Mnangagwa begs for patience to fix ailing economy

2 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mnangagwa says economic saboteurs will not be tolerated

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Chamisa's MPs humiliate Mnangagwa during SONA

2 hrs ago | 830 Views

Econet threatens to shutdown EcoCash

2 hrs ago | 1830 Views

Mapeza takes over at Chippa United

2 hrs ago | 554 Views

How Robert Mugabe promised Kasukuwere to be President

2 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Mnangagwa to shake up Zesa

4 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Mnangagwa dumps 'Queen B'

4 hrs ago | 3817 Views

Trade Shows: The best way to showcase your product

4 hrs ago | 74 Views

Grace Mugabe, Gono in serious fallout

5 hrs ago | 2916 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo tells Mnangagwa to stop wasting people's time

5 hrs ago | 1318 Views

Chamisa dares Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 935 Views

Thomas Mapfumo heads for SA

5 hrs ago | 496 Views

Mnangagwa's bad friend

5 hrs ago | 852 Views

Hard-pressed Zimbabweans resort to gambling for survival

5 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mnangagwa extends olive branch to Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Chamisa rubbishes Mnangagwa SONA

5 hrs ago | 527 Views

Jacob Mudenda vows to punish MDC MPs

5 hrs ago | 1134 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's MPs have jus walked out on Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 2186 Views

Mnangagwa's SONA speech - Full text

6 hrs ago | 817 Views

Econet takes RBZ to court over cash in cash out ban

6 hrs ago | 1103 Views

Zimbabwe is on course to become major Lithium and Tantalite producer

6 hrs ago | 727 Views

FULL TEXT: President Mnangagwa's State of the Nation address

6 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Latest on ARTUZ leaders court case

7 hrs ago | 419 Views

Chief Justice Malaba wades into the political arena - MDC

7 hrs ago | 1386 Views

Temba Mliswa to report Wadyajena to CIOs

9 hrs ago | 3816 Views

War vets up for abusing party vehicle

10 hrs ago | 1090 Views

'Mnangagwa honours promise to give Grace Blue Roof' - didn't even honour povo's right to life

10 hrs ago | 1131 Views

Village Chairman fondles woman buttocks, threatens her

10 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Mnangagwa halts Mugabe mausoleum construction

10 hrs ago | 2277 Views

Chamisa mocks Mnangagwa's address to 'thousands of empty chairs'

10 hrs ago | 2414 Views

Zimbabwe's poverty datum line increases by 13%

10 hrs ago | 392 Views

WATCH: Jonathan Moyo speaks from Kenya

10 hrs ago | 2904 Views

Fuel crisis: Govt's admission of failure chilling

10 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Zimbabwean crown EFC champion

11 hrs ago | 401 Views

Council failures rooted in legislative deficits

11 hrs ago | 110 Views

Chigumba, Zec commissioners face axe

11 hrs ago | 1816 Views

Zimbabwe church urges citizens, security sector to co-exist

11 hrs ago | 146 Views

Outgoing Parly session passed a measly 9/29 Bills

11 hrs ago | 138 Views

'Put strict regulatory laws on medical drugs'

11 hrs ago | 89 Views

Chitungwiza regularises illegal structures

11 hrs ago | 285 Views

Lack of IDs infringes on rights: ZHRC

11 hrs ago | 76 Views

Doctors tell Mnangagwa's govt not to patch problems

11 hrs ago | 424 Views

Obert Mpofu isolated

11 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Mnangagwa sets the record straight on Mugabe properties

11 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Photo: Jonathan Moyo's photo breaks the internet

11 hrs ago | 7225 Views

Ex-Bosso star Chilufya dies

11 hrs ago | 634 Views

Mugabe refused to honour the wishes of the dead, says Matemadanda

11 hrs ago | 1579 Views

Teen jailed for housebreaking, robbery

11 hrs ago | 199 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days