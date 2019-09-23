Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Government is on the verge of completing provincial developmental strategies contained in the Zimbabwe National Development Policy (ZNIDP) 2019-2023 as it forges ahead to grow the country's manufacturing sector.

In an interview with Sunday News Business on the sidelines of the Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe 37th annual congress and general meeting held in Bulawayo last week, Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu said the ministry had stepped up efforts of ensuring that ZNIDP attains its objectives, which include facilitating sustainable growth of industry, development of new industries and the transformation and diversification of the local industry.

"We are almost completing the provincial developmental strategies that are derived from the ZNIDP. So each province will be implementing the policy and at best we will try to have quarterly assessments published so that people will be able to see whether we are making good progress and also for us to closely monitor our progress," he said.

The ZNIDP was launched in July and seeks to turn the manufacturing sector into a technologically advanced, competitive and diversified industry by 2030.

"I'm quite excited that it was a widely consulted document respective of aspirations of all people who are critical in the implementation of the policy. The fact that we have a policy that has been cascaded to provinces its quite telling and we hope that this will create greater national buy-in because it is an industrial policy that is also reflective of provincial capacities, resources and aspirations. I'm quite optimistic that we will certainly reach our target," he said.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries vice-president Mr Joseph Gunda praised the new industrial policy but hinted that there was a need for wider consultations before its enactment.

"It's a sound policy if implemented. We have looked at its pillars and we have discussed with our members but we feel there was a need for full consultation before it was made to be a policy because I have noticed that a lot of members are not fully aware of it. There are two key issues, which need to be addressed, the ease of doing business and policy consistency. Everything falls into place once those two are addressed objectively and genuinely," he said.

Mr Gunda said the ZNIDP whose thrust was to promote Information and Communications Technology (ICT)-led industrialisation was of paramount importance taking into consideration that most manufacturing firms in the country are using archaic machinery and equipment.

"The policy itself, its objectives and pillars are in good order because we are moving towards fourth industrial revolution and we think those (policy) pillars direct us towards that, so that we are not lagging behind because our equipment is old. We need to move faster and ICT comes handy as we will be able to employ new technologies in managing our factories," he said.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

1 hr ago | 350 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

5 hrs ago | 962 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

5 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 2469 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

5 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

5 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

5 hrs ago | 2563 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 970 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

5 hrs ago | 1002 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

5 hrs ago | 260 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

5 hrs ago | 250 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

5 hrs ago | 194 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

5 hrs ago | 475 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

5 hrs ago | 168 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

5 hrs ago | 845 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police warn on carjackings

5 hrs ago | 152 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

5 hrs ago | 103 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

5 hrs ago | 183 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

5 hrs ago | 267 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

5 hrs ago | 43 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

5 hrs ago | 134 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

5 hrs ago | 110 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days