Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
Triangle  1 - 0  Azam
Triangle progress on a 2-0 goal aggregate

TRIANGLE advanced to the play offs stage of the Caf Confederations Cup on a 2-0 goal aggregate after they proved to be too sweet for Bruce Kangwa's Azam FC in a first round second leg match played at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

In the reserve fixture played at Chamazi Stadium in Dara Salem, Zimbabwe's representatives in this inter club contest also edged the Tanzanian football giants 1-0 courtesy of a Ralph  Kawondera 34th minute strike.

In yesterday's duel, towering Trevor Mavhunga emerged as the hero of the day after he blasted the ball past dreadlocked Azam goal minder Razak Abalora four minutes before time.

Mavunga who had earlier on connived with stocky Allen Tavariswa and speedy Timothy January to miss glorious chances for the hosts, was setup by Kawondera for the all-important goal in a game that saw ex-Highlanders utility player Kangwa bounce back at Barbourfields Stadium three years after making the move to Tanzania.

Now 29 and a foreign based player, he was wearing the number 26 jersey for Azam and was the captain of the day.  But unlike his previous matches at home of his former team Bosso, he was greeted by an empty stadium in a day where results eluded them to bring joy in the Triangle camp.

"We knew what we needed and we didn't want to give away anything cheaply. It's good we got the decisive goal and we now progress to the next stage. It's a great achievement for us and we are aiming even higher. We can be new in this campaign but I think we have experienced

technical team members and players who have participated in similar tournaments. As such we hope our fine run will continue," said an ecstatic Triangle gaffer Taurai Mangwiro.

Triangle's 5-0 first leg and ultimately aggregate triumph over Burundi's Rukinzo at the preliminary round of this competition which is has been coupled with their elimination of Azam has arguably had many hearts equally repenting to strong belief the Sugar Boys can continue to come out with sweet news for the Zimbabwean football fraternity.

Triangle are yet to concede in the four Caf Confederations Cup games and Mangwiro's opposite number Etiene Ndayiragije conceded they lost to a more organised side.

"The best team of the day won and I say congratulations to our opponents. Triangle were organised and they capitalized on that golden chance they got in the last minutes of the match. I think my boys tried all what they could do but we could not get the result. We are in a rebuilding exercise and there is still hope for us," said Ndayiragije.



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - sundyanews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

1 hr ago | 341 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

5 hrs ago | 956 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

5 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 2456 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

5 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

5 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

5 hrs ago | 2547 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 965 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

5 hrs ago | 180 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 337 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

5 hrs ago | 990 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

5 hrs ago | 229 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

5 hrs ago | 97 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

5 hrs ago | 311 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

5 hrs ago | 248 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

5 hrs ago | 181 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

5 hrs ago | 474 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

5 hrs ago | 69 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

5 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

5 hrs ago | 840 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

5 hrs ago | 139 Views

Police warn on carjackings

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

5 hrs ago | 102 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

5 hrs ago | 182 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

5 hrs ago | 123 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 88 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

5 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

5 hrs ago | 68 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

5 hrs ago | 65 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

5 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

5 hrs ago | 107 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

5 hrs ago | 46 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

5 hrs ago | 266 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

5 hrs ago | 40 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

5 hrs ago | 38 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

5 hrs ago | 91 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

5 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

5 hrs ago | 133 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

5 hrs ago | 109 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

5 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

5 hrs ago | 203 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days