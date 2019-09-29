Public urged to report unruly cops

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has called on members of the public to report any law enforcers involved in criminal activities and acts of misconduct as it moves to rid the rot within the force.Speaking at the official opening of Nketa 9 police base and handover ceremony of bicycles to the police last week, the guest of honour Officer Commanding Nkulumane District Chief Superintendent Marshall Dube said although the duty of the police was to enforce the law, members of the public reserve the right to reprimand them for uncouth behaviour."Please take note that, most of our police officers are still young and they may make mistakes during the course of their duties, I humbly appeal to you not to condemn them."They are your children who need our guidance and wisdom. In the event of grievances on the conduct of police officers, do not hesitate to contact the Officer in Charge," he said.Chief Supt Dube also took the opportunity to implore the media to use their role as the watchdog to highlight the rot within the force and criminal activities within communities."May I request the media who are the eyes and ears of the nation to extend their telescopic eyes and alert ears to the activities of the ZRP."We also rely on your reports in knowing issues that maybe of concern to the public. Let us all unite in fighting crime to create a crime free society," he said.The Nketa 9 police base station was constructed in 2016 through the assistance of residents from Nketa 9 and Nketa 7.In June, South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman Mr Timothy Mncube assisted with electrifying the building and enacting a perimeter around it as well as providing stationary.Mr Mncube donated 10 bicycles for use by the people during patrols.He said the donation was a way of giving back to the community from which he grew up and heeding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's call for diasporans to be involved in sustainable development of the country.