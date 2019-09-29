Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Public urged to report unruly cops

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2019 at 12:22hrs | Views
THE Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has called on members of the public to report any law enforcers involved in criminal activities and acts of misconduct as it moves to rid the rot within the force.

Speaking at the official opening of Nketa 9 police base and handover ceremony of bicycles to the police last week, the guest of honour Officer Commanding Nkulumane District Chief Superintendent Marshall Dube said although the duty of the police was to enforce the law, members of the public reserve the right to reprimand them for uncouth behaviour.

"Please take note that, most of our police officers are still young and they may make mistakes during the course of their duties, I humbly appeal to you not to condemn them.

"They are your children who need our guidance and wisdom. In the event of grievances on the conduct of police officers, do not hesitate to contact the Officer in Charge," he said.

Chief Supt Dube also took the opportunity to implore the media to use their role as the watchdog to highlight the rot within the force and criminal activities within communities.

"May I request the media who are the eyes and ears of the nation to extend their telescopic eyes and alert ears to the activities of the ZRP.

"We also rely on your reports in knowing issues that maybe of concern to the public. Let us all unite in fighting crime to create a crime free society," he said.

The Nketa 9 police base station was constructed in 2016 through the assistance of residents from Nketa 9 and Nketa 7.

In June, South Africa-based Zimbabwean businessman Mr Timothy Mncube assisted with electrifying the building and enacting a perimeter around it as well as providing stationary.

Mr Mncube donated 10 bicycles for use by the people during patrols.

He said the donation was a way of giving back to the community from which he grew up and heeding President Emmerson Mnangagwa's call for diasporans to be involved in sustainable development of the country.

Source - sundaynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Caught panties down with married man, naked hooker escapes through kitchen window

2 hrs ago | 734 Views

Man (25) steals perfume to please girlfriend

2 hrs ago | 297 Views

Elitist Ignorant ZANU PF, Justice not a Jurist, Mayor not appointed, Aloof to Hunger Pains

2 hrs ago | 220 Views

Fare thee well, Cde Hazel Chihota

3 hrs ago | 425 Views

'People must stop using word Mashurugwi referring to criminals'

3 hrs ago | 592 Views

Two geologists in court for illegal mining

3 hrs ago | 663 Views

Bus accident kills two

3 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Terror war in my country reliving the Mashurugwi menace

4 hrs ago | 552 Views

Govt mulls solar systems for public health facilities

5 hrs ago | 469 Views

Two companies sucked in fuel scam

6 hrs ago | 1064 Views

New Year's Day hit and run driver hands self to police

8 hrs ago | 2041 Views

'Eat vegetables,' says Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 2501 Views

2020 should mark the end for Emmerson Mnangagwa's ZANU PF

9 hrs ago | 1657 Views

Doctors report for work, Mpilo resumes operations

9 hrs ago | 1387 Views

Machete-wielding gang chops miner

9 hrs ago | 1369 Views

US kills top Iran general, the world reacts

19 hrs ago | 4847 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days