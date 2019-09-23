Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc) has expressed concern over reports that some criminals were masquerading as agents of the commission, going around companies and individuals demanding bribes on the pretext that they have the capacity to cover for their offences.Zaac spokesperson Mr John Makamure told Sunday News in an interview on Friday that investigations were underway but could not divulge any further information."There have been no arrests so far but we are currently investigating some cases on a countrywide scope," said Mr Makamure.In a statement, Zacc added there have been a number of bogus people masquerading as officials from the commission, who are extorting unsuspecting individuals."It has come to our attention that there are bogus people approaching unsuspecting victims and presenting themselves as Zacc officers intending to solicit for bribes on the pretext that they will help them get away with committed offences. Citizens are advised that Zacc does not operate in such a manner and are also reminded that by paying these supposed bribes, they are aiding to the corruption and committing further offences," said Zaac.The commission called on those companies or individuals that have been duped to report to the police or the commission."Those that have been approached can report such matters on email to tipoffs@zacc.online or approach our offices to report in person. We believe that in order to effectively fight corruption, all avenues that promote corruption regardless of size must be shut with urgency and we look forward to work with all stakeholders in such scenarios to actively close these pilferage opportunities."Since President Mnangagwa constituted a new Zacc in May led by Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo, the commission has hit the ground running, arresting a number of high profile individuals, among them former Minister of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Prisca Mupfumira and former Director of State Residences Douglas Tapfuma, among others.