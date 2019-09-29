Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa threatens more demos

by Staff reporter
29 Sep 2019 at 13:24hrs | Views
MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa has threatened a new wave of demonstrations to ostensibly pressure President Emmerson Mnangagwa into dialogue, which he hopes will lead to a power-sharing agreement.

Addressing supporters at the party's 20th anniversary celebrations at Rufaro Stadium yesterday, Mr Chamisa said his party had the militant machinery to force the country to a standstill.

The new wave of demonstrations, he said, will be designed to prevent police from stopping them.

"What we want to show them is that aiwa isu hativharirwi ma-demonstrations. Tirikuda kuronga nyaya, asi strategy haitaurwi mu-stadium. But we are coming up with a strategy in your local authorities, in your local communities, where we will tell you about the way forward soon. . . What we are saying is let us go for national dialogue to see how we can resolve the situation in the country."

Mr Chamisa continues to call for dialogue despite refusing to join the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad). MDC youth league leader Obey Sithole said the party's youths will soon engage in demonstrations countrywide.

Source - sundaynews

