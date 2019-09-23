Police warn on carjackings

News / National

by Staff reporter

Police in Mutare have issued a strong warning to motorists following an increase in cases of carjackings.This comes in the wake of two incidents where motorists lost two vehicles in separate incidents over the weekend.Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incidents. He said in the first incident, which happened on September 22, a Toyota Belta valued at US$4 800 was stolen in Zimta Park near Chikanga Phase Two suburb."Jealous Doce (37) arrived home from work at around 1830hours and opened the gate leaving his car idling outside the gate."Two unknown persons arrived with a Toyota Max and one of them jumped into Doce's car and drove off,'' he said.In the second incident which also happened on September 22 at around 1900hours, Jabulani Saungweme (27) of Chikanga Phase Two parked his Honda Fit along Second Street in Mutare city and alerted a security guard Tafirenyika Murizwa to look after his car over night."The following morning the Murizwa noticed the car was missing and thought that Saungweme has collected his car without his knowledge. However, they both discovered the vehicle had been stolen after the owner had showed up," said Inspector Kakohwa.A report was made at Mutare Central, the police attended the scene. The total value of the car stolen is US$4 000.The two vehicles have not yet been recovered. Inspector Kakohwa urged motorists to properly secure their cars all the time."In view of the increase in cases of carjackings, we are urging members of the public to take care of their cars to avoid unnecessary theft," said insp Kakohwa.