Hubby killer breaks down in court

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago
A CHIKANGA woman who axed her husband following a domestic dispute on Christmas day last year broke down in court on Wednesday as she narrated why she committed the heinous act.

Anesu Mafokosho (24) of Chikanga 2 is charged with murder as defined in Section 47(1) (a) or (b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

She appeared before Justice Hlekani Mwayera at the High Court saying issues of infidelity led her to kill her husband of three years.

"I grew up in poverty and I was rejected by society. My first boyfriend's family rejected me because I was from a poor family. Years later, I met my husband Vitalis Mudhumo, the deceased whom I dated for three months, moved in with him and got married in 2015.

"He was a good man who assisted my family with food and money as well as helping my epileptic young brother," said Mafokosho.

She said a few months later, her marriage got complicated when Mudhumo started dating an Econet employee named Edith Marembo (28) who knew that he was a married man.

"My husband started seeing a girl from Econet, he compared me with her saying that she was better in bed and also she had a better job than mine. That angered me," added Mafokosho.

On the day of the murder she said the deceased came to collect his clothes so that he can leave her for Marembo.

"When he came to collect his clothes, he showed me Marembo's pictures and love messages indicating that he was serious about leaving me for her.

"He told me not to be surprised if he had other kids out of their marriage. This angered me to the extent of striking him in the head while he was not aware," said Mafokosho.

She said after committing the act she lived for five days in a Sakubva mountain cave attempting to kill herself in different ways but it did not work. She later decided to go to her mother's village in Chigodora, where police found her and arrested her.

Public prosecutor Ms Jane Rose Matsikidze prosecuted while Mr Chris Ndlovu of Goneso and Ndlovu Legal Practitioners represented the accused.

The trial is still in progress and Justice Mwayera told Mafokosho to come back to court on October 16 after undergoing psycho therapy sessions.

Source - manicapost

Most Popular In 7 Days