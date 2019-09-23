Latest News Editor's Choice


Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

by Staff reporter
CONGREGANTS of the little known Minana YaJehovha Apostolic Church in Buhera were left scurrying for cover after an irate axe-wielding man stormed and disrupted their church service.

The suspect Tafadzwa Ushe (35), of Ushe village under Chief Nyashanu allegedly assaulted and indiscriminately pelted congregants with stones before climbing up a tree under which they were seated, chopping its branches.  Ushe was last week hauled before Murambinda magistrate Mr Gylmax Kuhudzai facing assault and contempt of court charges for breaching a court order earlier issued against him.

Ushe pleaded not guilty to the charges, arguing that the land in question belonged to him.

The apostolic sect and Ushe are embroiled in a bitter land ownership wrangle.

Ushe wants the church to relocate its shrine elsewhere, something the church leadership is not acceding as they claim entitlement of the same portion of land.   

Ushe was expected back in the dock today (Friday) for continuation of trial.

The incident occurred on September 16.

Ushe had previously disrupted another church service on August 19, 2019.

It was the State case that on August 19, at around 1pm, Ushe invaded the shrine and started taking pictures of attendees, thereby disturbing the smooth flow of the church activities.

On September 16, 2019 he, allegedly invaded the same church shrine again armed with an axe, threatening to hack anyone who dared him with it.

Ushe allegedly shouted obscenities and threatened to kill those in attendance. He allegedly climbed up a tree under whose shade the congregants were conducting the church service and started cutting down its branches.

The branches fell on the seated congregants.

In the ensuing commotion, Ushe allegedly shouted and insulted the church leadership for converting part of his land into a church shrine.

Ushe allegedly disembarked from the tree and started pelting congregants with stones, forcing them to flee in all directions.

In the process, Ushe allegedly apprehended and assaulted Shupikai Manondo.

Manondo is an ill patient who had attended the church service in search of healing.

This prompted the sect leader bishop Bernad Murombo (38) to report the matter to the police, leading to Ushe's arrest.

Source - manicapost

