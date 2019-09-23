Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
A 23-YEAR old Zimunya man who poisoned his father during a cleansing ceremony along Mpudzi River has been slapped with a 20-year jail sentence by a Mutare High Court judge.

Dereck Chitakatira revealed during trial before Justice Muzenda that he committed the gruesome crime because he wanted to inherit a Madza 323 sedan.

Of the 20 years, two years were set aside a condition of good behavior.

He was charged with murder as defeined in Section 47(1) (a) or (b) of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act Chapter 9:23.

Principal public prosecutor Ms Jane Rose Matsikidze told the court that the suspect killed his father Lloyd Chitakatira on March 18 last year.

"The accused resided at the deceased's homestead and were both members of the Jeke Mission Church," said Ms Matsikidze.

"On March 18 last year the family members completeted their fasting programme and went to Mpudzi river for cleansing. As per their custom the accused person, as the first son, was to conduct the cleansing of the whole family.

"Before leaving home the accused person asked the deceased to take from the kitchen a cascade container which had water laced with some poison. At the river the accused cleansed himself, other family members and lastly the deceased. Before immersing the deceased the accused asked him to bring the water bottle into the pool. After cleansing him he asked his father drink the contents before the bottle was thrown into the river and swept away," she said.

On arrival home at around 4pm, the deceased started vomiting and complained of stomach pains. He was ferried to a clinic in the morning the following day and he died there.

A few days after burial, the accused went to seek spiritual assistance from a spiritual healer whom he informed that the deceased was appearing in his dreams asking him why he killed him.

During the session it emerged that the water in the cascade container had been toxic and it caused his father's death.

The deceased's remains were exhumed and samples taken for scientific examination.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - manicapost

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

17 mins ago | 44 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

4 hrs ago | 787 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

4 hrs ago | 1403 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

4 hrs ago | 1952 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

4 hrs ago | 1405 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

4 hrs ago | 856 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

4 hrs ago | 2086 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 860 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

4 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

4 hrs ago | 815 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

4 hrs ago | 263 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

4 hrs ago | 209 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

4 hrs ago | 159 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

4 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

4 hrs ago | 395 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

4 hrs ago | 145 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

4 hrs ago | 66 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

4 hrs ago | 744 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

Police warn on carjackings

4 hrs ago | 135 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

4 hrs ago | 175 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 110 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

4 hrs ago | 58 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

4 hrs ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

4 hrs ago | 93 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

4 hrs ago | 40 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

4 hrs ago | 225 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

4 hrs ago | 36 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

4 hrs ago | 187 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days