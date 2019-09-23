Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gwanda university takes shape

by Staff reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Parlimentarians have applauded progress in the construction of Gwanda State University (GSU) despite limited resources available to the institution.

GSU, whose main campus is being developed at the disused Epoch Mine, already has an enrolment of 300 students, double the number it had when it opened in 2013.
Members of the parliamentary portfolio committee for higher education and science development who toured the university last week said it was primed to be one of the leading learning institutions in the country.

Fortune Daniel Molokele (MDC Alliance), who chairs the committee, said they were impressed by the infrastructure at GSU.

"I am quite impressed by the work you are doing, you have done more with the limited funding you get from the ministry," he told the varsity's vice-chancellor Ntombizakhe Mlilo.

Mlilo told the MPs that GSU thrived on innovation and the university had gone paperless.

"At this institution we do not use so much paper, we have introduced e-learning, and it's proving to be working well for us because we can have lecturers teaching our students via skype and it's an advantage for us," she said.

Mlilo said the university was growing rapidly and they planned to increase enrolment.

"When we opened our doors for enrolment we had 130 students, but I am gladly announcing that our number has more than doubled," she said.

"We now have 300 students and we are hoping by the time we have our next intake the numbers will rise."

Mlilo, however, expressed concern that there were fewer female students at the institution. She said girls must be encouraged to study engineering and metallurgy at a younger age.

GSU mainly offers degrees in mining engineering and life sciences.

"Our ratio in enrolment is 70% male to 30% females, which is something we can address if we catch them young,"Mililo added.

"I mean by encouraging girls to take up courses like engineering and metallurgy, and that must be done at grassroot level."

GSU dean of studies Abraham Babs Nyoni said the institution was facing challenges such as poor internet connectivity and power cuts.

"We have a challenge when it comes to internet issues," he said.

"We are a paperless organisation and surely we need internet connectivity all the time.

"Power cuts are really affecting us. Although we have plans to install solar, the plans are still in their premature stages."

GSU boasts of a state-of-the-art clinic within the complex, which is for staff, students, and the local community. A doctor is available at the clinic three times a week.

Molokele encouraged the university to be inclusive when developing its infrastructure to also cater for people living with disabilities.

"I am noting with so much concern that you do not have rumps for wheelchairs and this shows that you are not ready to enrol physically challenged students," he said.

"I encourage that in as much as your house is in order, try and include all types of students."

University authorities appealed to the government to upgrade the road linking the university to Gwanda, saying it was inaccessible.

Nyoni said the poor road infrastructure was making it difficult for the university to attract staff.

Mlilo revealed that they were planning to construct a shopping mall to house fast foodoutlets, beauty salons and boutiques to serve the staff, students and the community.

"As GSU, we are dreaming big, we want to construct a big shopping complex that will be rented out to fastfood shops, beauty salons and boutiques and the money from rentals will be used to upgrade the university," she added.

Molokele said his committee would compile a report detailing their findings after touring institutions of higher learning across the country, which would be tabled in Parliament around November.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

2 hrs ago | 449 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

5 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

5 hrs ago | 1758 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

5 hrs ago | 2616 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

5 hrs ago | 1797 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

5 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

5 hrs ago | 2715 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

5 hrs ago | 991 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

5 hrs ago | 189 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

5 hrs ago | 349 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

5 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

5 hrs ago | 275 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

6 hrs ago | 101 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

6 hrs ago | 323 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

6 hrs ago | 270 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

6 hrs ago | 200 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

6 hrs ago | 501 Views

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

6 hrs ago | 877 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

6 hrs ago | 146 Views

Police warn on carjackings

6 hrs ago | 160 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 90 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

6 hrs ago | 290 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

6 hrs ago | 65 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

6 hrs ago | 64 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

6 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

6 hrs ago | 31 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

6 hrs ago | 109 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

6 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

6 hrs ago | 287 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

6 hrs ago | 46 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

6 hrs ago | 94 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

6 hrs ago | 141 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

6 hrs ago | 115 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

6 hrs ago | 36 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

6 hrs ago | 213 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days