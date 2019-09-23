Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Questions remain over Mapeza's departure

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
NORMAN Mapeza's name will forever be etched in Zimbabwean football champions FC Platinum's folklore.

An incredible five years in Zvishavane saw Mapeza win back- to-back league titles for FC Platinum as well as create an impenetrable fortress out of Mandava Stadium.

In the 81 home matches that Mapeza was in charge of the Midlands side, he won 55 and lost just five since August 2014 an average of one home defeat per season.

Last week, Mapeza and FC Platinum severed ties under unclear circumstances, at a crucial stage of their title defence as well as in the CAF Champions League.

What could have transpired that resulted in "mutual separation" of the two parties?

"FC Platinum club wishes to announce the departure of head coach Norman Mapeza from the team through a mutual separation agreement," a statement by club president George Mawere read.

Mapeza's exit from probably the richest football club on the local front has divided opinion among FC Platinum officials, players and fans as it coincided with a massive purge at Mimosa Mine, the club's principal sponsor, where staffers have been sacked for allegedly swindling the company.

The 47-year-old gaffer had a praiseworthy stay in the small mining town of Zvishavane, where he not only won titles and individual accolades, but will also be credited for turning FC Platinum from under-achieving big spenders to a dominant force in Zimbabwean football.

But during his five-year stay, so much happened behind the scenes, including clashes with executive members over player transfers, alleged salary stand-offs and run-ins with players. Nonetheless, the actual reasons for his abrupt departure have remained a mystery.

Although the official line maintained that the former Warrior wanted to take a break from the demanding dugout, some of players and officials interviewed by The Sports Hub said Mapeza, who had somewhat become a public relations catastrophe for the club, left to protect his reputation.

"He (Mapeza) was operating with a thin squad, especially after the departure of key players from the club. This we all knew was his main challenge because he raised concerns about the issue so many times.

"Knowing the demands, it was always going to be difficult for him to manoeuvre with so many challenges. But like it is said, a good dancer knows when to leave the stage, the coach wanted to protect his winner reputation," said an official who commented on condition of anonymity.

Despite facing the enormous task of defending their Premier Soccer League title, while at the same time flying the country's flag in the prestigious CAF Champions League, FC Platinum failed to hold on to a number of their top players with most of them leaving the club either for rival local clubs or for greener pastures outside the country.

"There was too much pressure on him and the rest of the team because right now, it is difficult to divide attention between the league and Champions League. We want to do well in both competitions, but the pressure is just overwhelming," said another senior official at the club.

"That might have made him decide to leave the team. We are just hoping to keep the fighting spirit he left within us so that we achieve our end of the season goals because that is what football is all about," said one of the senior players.

Mapeza's departure also threw the Zvishavane-based side into deep soul-searching amidst accusations of betrayal from the club's fans.

"As supporters, we are saddened and shocked by the prompt departure of our coach Norman Mapeza. We would have loved to achieve more together but since it is his decision, we will respect it and we wish him well in his future endeavours," said Kudakwashe Gumbo, who is the club supporters' chairman.

However, it will be interesting to see how the platinum miners will manage without the firm grip of Mapeza, with Lizwe Sweswe in charge on interim basis as the club hunts for a substantive coach.

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NetOne tightens security

9 mins ago | 11 Views

UN envoy: Zimbabwe's economic, political situation deteriorating

4 hrs ago | 760 Views

Mliswa heckled at MDC anniversary celebrations

4 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Grace wanted to exhume the body of the Mugabe's mother from Zvimba

4 hrs ago | 1895 Views

Man 'mistakenly kills' friend

4 hrs ago | 1358 Views

Mugabe's burial site invokes a debate of what makes a hero?

4 hrs ago | 826 Views

Woman found with mubobobo

4 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Mugabe private burial belittles icon, says Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 838 Views

Residents lose faith in councillors

4 hrs ago | 156 Views

Zanu-PF mobilises buses for march against illegal sanctions

4 hrs ago | 299 Views

Mnangagwa passes law to jail osiphatheleni

4 hrs ago | 796 Views

Salary hike for mayors Stands, free graves for councillors

4 hrs ago | 194 Views

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

4 hrs ago | 230 Views

Sanctions - when poor citizens become collateral damage

4 hrs ago | 85 Views

Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

4 hrs ago | 260 Views

Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

'Smelly' project chokes Gweru city engineers

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Taxmen, police, and army take bribes from smugglers

4 hrs ago | 158 Views

Mugabe's estate: The skeletons are also hiding

4 hrs ago | 388 Views

Hlalani Mguni vows to uplift constituency

4 hrs ago | 65 Views

Gwanda university takes shape

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Man jailed 20yrs for poisoning father

4 hrs ago | 82 Views

Cheating man beaten to death

4 hrs ago | 721 Views

Axe-wielding man storms, disrupts church service

4 hrs ago | 120 Views

Police warn on carjackings

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Chamisa exonerates bungling MDC run councils

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Lozwi/Rozvi Mambo unveiled in the midst of pomp and ceremony at Mawabeni

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Mnangagwa's Sona slated for Tuesday

4 hrs ago | 107 Views

World Heritage Sites in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 79 Views

The recruits who challenged the Zipra leadership

4 hrs ago | 241 Views

Chamisa threatens more demos

4 hrs ago | 142 Views

Bosso, Dembare clash in uncertain times

4 hrs ago | 62 Views

Bogus Zaac official on the prowl

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Public urged to report unruly cops

4 hrs ago | 53 Views

Artisanal miners side-marketing gold: Mining Federation

4 hrs ago | 57 Views

Triangle advance to the Caf Confederations Cup play offs

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

Government, business agree on pricing model

4 hrs ago | 161 Views

Zimbabwe works on industrial policy strategies

4 hrs ago | 28 Views

Diasporans to pay Bosso coach

4 hrs ago | 92 Views

Government unveils 200 000 tonne stock feed bailout for farmers

4 hrs ago | 39 Views

Mugabe buried in a 'specially constructed site'

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Bosso square off against Dembare

4 hrs ago | 29 Views

Government to start reconstruction of burnt shops

4 hrs ago | 35 Views

Govt drafts law for Zesa re-bundling

4 hrs ago | 80 Views

Hectic schedule for new Parly session

4 hrs ago | 25 Views

Chamisa pleads with SADC

4 hrs ago | 116 Views

Confusion over Sekuru Ndunge's estate

4 hrs ago | 94 Views

Woe betide prawn-munching comrades

4 hrs ago | 32 Views

Shocking details surrounding Mugabe burial

4 hrs ago | 184 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days