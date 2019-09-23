Latest News Editor's Choice


Intestines protrude as man is stabbed 11 times

by Staff reporter
A MAN from Plumtree who allegedly stabbed his workmate 11 times with a knife, leaving his intestines protruding, has told the court that he was intoxicated when he committed the offence.

The murder took place in 2017 at Nubobs 27 Mine in Mphoengs and the trial of the case opened last week at the Bulawayo High Court.

Kholisani Jabulani Nyoni (31) told Justice Martin Makonese that he only stabbed his workmate Mnqabeli Sibanda (32) twice.

"I stabbed him twice because he had insulted me. I was drunk and I don't remember stabbing him several times," said Nyoni in his defence.

The Judge will deliver judgment this week. In his submissions, the prosecutor, Mr Bruce Maphosa, said the murder was premeditated as Nyoni allegedly armed himself with a knife and implored the court to find him guilty of murder with actual intent.

"On 25 September 2017 Nyoni and the now deceased who were workmates at Nubobs 27 Mine were seated at a fireplace when the accused left intending to go to sleep in a nearby tent. When he got to the tent a misunderstanding ensued between him and another workmate Mokolobetsi Johane Ndlovu," said the prosecutor.

The court was told that Nyoni drew a knife intending to stab Mr Ndlovu. That is when the now deceased left the fireplace and rushed to stop the two from fighting.

Nyoni allegedly left Mr Mokolobetsi and charged on Sibanda who he kicked on the head. Sibanda fell down while Mr Mokolobetsi ran for his dear life.

"The accused went on to stab him several times all over the body until he got unconscious with intestines protruding," the court was told.

Nyoni fled from the scene and hid in the bush.

In the morning, another workmate Mr Nicholas Nyathi who had been off duty, arrived at the compound and found Sibanda lying on the ground in pain.

With a feint voice, Sibanda narrated what had happened and asked to be taken to hospital.

Mr Ndlovu and a security guard Mr Francis Butete reported the matter to the police leading to the arrest of Nyoni who was spotted in the area later that day.

The blood stained knife was recovered from him.

Nyoni is represented pro deo by Mr Themba Khumalo of Ncube and Associates and the defence wants the court to convict him of culpable homicide.

Source - zimpapers

