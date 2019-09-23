Latest News Editor's Choice


Great Zimbabwe University lecturers cry foul

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
PART-TIME lecturers at Great Zimbabwe University in Masvingo have written a petition to the university management to voice their concerns over non-payment of  allowances which they have not received for the last seven months.

The petition seen by Sunday News was  signed by 27 part-time lecturers.

"As academics we thought we must first bring it to your attention that we do not get our payments as according to what is stated in the contracts that we signed, which we strongly feel is against the country's labour laws. We always receive our payments after a minimum of six months from the time we render our quality services to the university and in some cases members end up making individual efforts to get their payments," read part of the petition.

In the petition, the lecturers strongly request the university to look into their concerns and remove " the pro-rata system because the effort we apply in teaching students is not pro-rated."

They also requested that the university treat them the same way they do to lecturers who are permanently employed.

However, contacted for a comment, GZU information and public relations director Mr Anderson Chipatiso said he was not aware of the issue.

Source - the standard

