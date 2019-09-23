Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cop 'assaults' wife in infidelity row

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
A GWANDA-based police officer has been arrested for allegedly assaulting his wife over accusations of an extra-marital affair and assaulting his workmate for intervening during the altercation.

Jairo Mugijo (34) who stays at the Gwanda ZRP Old Camp will appear in court on Wednesday facing two counts of assault.

According to State facts, Mugijo beat up his wife Ms Fortunate Nkala on 25 August and when his workmate Mr Maxwell Machokoto intervened he tried to hit him with a brick.

"On 25 August at around 8pm, Mugijo arrived home and accused his wife of having an extra-marital affair. He collected his wife's clothes and threw them outside and ordered her to go back to her rural home as he wanted to divorce her.

"Ms Nkala denied the allegations of having an extra-marital affair and refused to leave. Instead she went outside to collect her clothes and returned in the house. This didn't go down well with Mugijo who then punched his wife several times all over the body,'' read the State papers.

The facts also stated that Mugijo's workmate who is also his neighbour Mr Machokoto heard Mugijo and his wife fighting and went to enquire.  He questioned Mugijo on what was happening which made him furious.  Mugijo picked a brick and threw it at Mr Machokoto intending to hit him but missed. The matter was reported to the police resulting in Mugijo's arrest.

Meanwhile, a Gwanda man has been arrested for allegedly stealing 300 metres of copper cables valued at around $16 000 while his accomplices are still at large. Talent Dube of Spitzkop North suburb is expected to appear in court on a date yet to be advised facing a charge of cutting, damaging, destroying or interfering with any material used for generating, transmitting, distributing or supplying electricity.

According to the State facts, Dube was among a group of people who stole 300 metres of 25 millimetre overhead electricity cables from Horse Mine in Collen Bawn.

"On 15 September Dube went to Horse Mine in Collen Bawn driving a Toyota Hilux Double cab and parked by the roadside. On the same day the owner of Horse Shoe Mine, Willem Johannes Smith received a phone call from his manager telling him that there were some people stealing copper wires.

"Mr Smith rushed to the scene and found Dube who was allegedly waiting to transport the stolen copper seated in his car at the scene and apprehended him. Mr Smith also intercepted the other accused persons while they were rolling the copper cables. The accused persons ran way leaving six rolls of copper cables. The copper cables were recovered and are valued at $16 065 and they are 300 metres long," read the State papers.

Source - zimpapers

